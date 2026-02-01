Electric Grinders Are Ruining Your Spices — Here's The Tool To Use Instead

A mortar and pestle might just be the most fun way to prepare any recipe. It's an ancient method to process spices, grinding them by hand in a small dish to break them down and create more flavor. All of the whole spices and herbs you're using can go into the bowl-shaped mortar together (only fill halfway to leave room for grinding). Use the pestle to mash spices on the sides and bottom of the mortar. Apply more or less pressure depending on how coarse or fine you want your spices and herbs. It can take a few minutes — and a little effort, Scott Thomas said.

If you're willing to put in the work, a mortar and pestle can deliver more flavorful spice blends and herb mixtures than electric grinders. Heat and oxidation from electric grinders can destroy delicate flavor notes in the spices, taking away some of their nuance.

Mortar and pestle sets come in many types of materials, like ceramic, wooden, stone, and steel. There are different designs as well — smooth, rough, or lined with ridges, like the Japanese suribachi-style that is best for seeds and nuts. On the other hand, a Mexican molcajete is great for seeds, delicate herbs, and guacamole because of its rough, volcanic basalt texture. Granite models are heavy and best suited for sturdy spices, while porcelain versions are great for oily herbs like basil. Material choice comes down to personal preference — just be sure to season your brand new mortar and pestle before use. Thomas said he couldn't settle for just one. "I have two," he said. "A stainless one and a granite one. I like steel and stone."