The Pros And Cons Of Using A Steam Oven. Is One Right For Your Kitchen?

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Making any changes to major kitchen appliances requires an investment of time, money, and effort. But if you did have the ability to design your dream kitchen, what type of range would you choose? Electric ones may carry the lowest price tag (here are some of the best ones), although many chefs prefer cooking with gas (at least on the stovetop). Induction is yet another choice, although it may not offer the best value. But what about steam ovens? Are these just something for professional kitchens? While they may not be common, in-home steam ovens have actually been available for purchase since the 1980s. According to Amy Chernoff, marketing vice president at appliance retailer AJ Madison, "Steam ovens are absolutely becoming more practical and popular for home kitchens, especially as consumers look for healthier cooking methods and more versatile appliances."

As Chernoff explains, "While they were once associated mostly with professional kitchens, today's models are much more user-friendly and designed for everyday cooking, reheating, and meal prep." These ovens may not be practical for every household, and they certainly don't come cheap (even less expensive models may cost several thousand dollars). But Chernoff points out that there is one area in which they excel: "For households that cook frequently, a combi-steam oven can genuinely improve cooking results and reduce food waste by reheating leftovers without drying them out."