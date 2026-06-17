10 McDonald's Items You Might Want To Stop Ordering

If McDonald's is good at one thing, it's making people crave its food. It really doesn't take much besides catching a glimpse of the Golden Arches to convince anyone to make a quick drive-thru detour. And it's clearly doing something right, considering the chain serves up millions of customers every single day.

But after selling an astronomical amount of food for over half a century, McDonald's has certainly gotten an earload of consumer opinions. Some items on the menu have become legends. Others have become the subject of heated Reddit discussions. Sometimes the criticism is shrinking portions ("shrinkflation", if you will). Sometimes it's a lawsuit surrounding rib meat. Sometimes it's a nutrition label that will remind you to renew your health insurance. And occasionally, it's because a former McDonald's corporate chef is publicly telling customers to order something else.

Of course, not everyone is going to agree with the complaints on this list. In fact, several of these items still have devoted fans. For the purpose of this article, though, we're letting the critics take the wheel. Here are 10 McDonald's menu items you might want to think twice before ordering.