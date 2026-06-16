13 Popular Chain Restaurants That Only Exist Outside Of The US

The appeal of an affordable and consistent meal cannot be overstated. In the U.S., chains like Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell have remained staples even as other restaurants fall through the cracks. These restaurants keep up with the times in part because they don't. While recipes change over time and new menu items are introduced, customers always know what to expect when they walk through the doors, whether that's Chick-fil-A's signature chicken sandwiches or a bean burrito at 12 a.m. This reliability makes it easy to form a loyal fanbase.

The popularity of restaurant chains isn't limited to the states though. As you globetrot, McDonald's golden arches will follow you on your journey, and, in many countries, you'll still see a Starbucks logo around the corner. But, just like the U.S. has regional fast food chains only some Americans get to indulge in, other countries have their own hidden treasures. Even North Korea has its own version of McDonald's. Some chains outside the U.S. serve up foods that would fit right in on American menus. (Think piping hot pizza and juicy cheeseburgers). Others feature menus tailor-made for local customers, with dishes that would blow any tourist's mind. What they all have in common is that nostalgia factor that keeps diners coming back for more.