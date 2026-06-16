13 Popular Chain Restaurants That Only Exist Outside Of The US
The appeal of an affordable and consistent meal cannot be overstated. In the U.S., chains like Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell have remained staples even as other restaurants fall through the cracks. These restaurants keep up with the times in part because they don't. While recipes change over time and new menu items are introduced, customers always know what to expect when they walk through the doors, whether that's Chick-fil-A's signature chicken sandwiches or a bean burrito at 12 a.m. This reliability makes it easy to form a loyal fanbase.
The popularity of restaurant chains isn't limited to the states though. As you globetrot, McDonald's golden arches will follow you on your journey, and, in many countries, you'll still see a Starbucks logo around the corner. But, just like the U.S. has regional fast food chains only some Americans get to indulge in, other countries have their own hidden treasures. Even North Korea has its own version of McDonald's. Some chains outside the U.S. serve up foods that would fit right in on American menus. (Think piping hot pizza and juicy cheeseburgers). Others feature menus tailor-made for local customers, with dishes that would blow any tourist's mind. What they all have in common is that nostalgia factor that keeps diners coming back for more.
Greggs
While Americans tend to head over to their local Dunkin' or Starbucks for a pastry and coffee, in the U.K., another popular chain takes the cake. Greggs got its start as a one-man delivery service, set up shop in Gosforth, and eventually evolved into a beloved bakery chain with upwards of 2,000 locations spread throughout the U.K. In fact, the number of Greggs storefronts you'll find there beats that of McDonald's, if that tells you anything about its popularity.
The Greggs menu is complete with coffee, donuts, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pizza, and more. But, what separates the chain from the rest is its savory bakes, in particular the sausage roll. The Greggs classic consists of flaky puff pastry surrounding a tender sausage filling, the perfect item to grab and go wherever the day may take you. The sausage roll is so well-loved that it was briefly immortalized in a sculpture at Madame Tussauds wax museum, rubbing elbows with the greats. But, that's not all. Greggs decided its sausage roll was too good for some customers to miss out on.
In 2019, to celebrate Veganuary, the brand released its first vegan sausage roll, made with Quorn mock meat. The release was no one-time stunt as Greggs's meat-free sausage roll exceeded sales expectations and has remained on the menu since. Some meat-eaters even prefer the vegan version to the original. Whatever your diet may be, Greggs seems to have rightfully earned its status as a national treasure.
Wow! Momo
The humble dumpling is a food that transcends time and space. People have been wrapping fillings, both savory and sweet, in dough for centuries, from imperial Chinese dynasties to Europe during the 15th century. Nowadays, dumplings come in many different forms. Think Japanese gyoza, potato-stuffed pierogi, and even vintage fall recipes, like apple dumplings. Across the globe, you'll find momo, round dumplings filled with spiced meat and vegetable fillings. Momo originated in Tibet, where the recipe featured a more simple filling, and are thought to have spread to Nepal through trade. From there, the dumplings spread to India where they became a street food phenomenon.
So much of a phenomenon that there is now an entire chain based around the dumplings. Wow! Momo was introduced in 2008 and boasts a menu with every variation of momo you could imagine. Choose from steamed, pan-fried, or fried momo with chicken-based or vegetarian fillings. You can opt for momo smothered in cheese sauce or in chili for a spicy kick. Wow! Momo even serves up momo burgers. These fusion creations feature fried momos filled with cheese and meat or veggies, drenched in red and green sauces between two soft sesame buns.
NORDSEE
In the U.S., some of the most quintessential fast food items are burgers, fried chicken, and fries. In comparison, seafood options tend to fall by the wayside. This could be due to the process of transporting and maintaining fresh seafood, especially in landlocked areas or just a general disinterest. Not all fast food seafood is created equal either. For example, fish sandwiches at fast food chains range in quality, from poor imitations to stand-outs, like McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Still, even the best of American chains can't compete with NORDSEE, a Germany-based chain specializing in seafood.
Today, the chain has 366 locations across Europe and has been operating since 1896. It was founded by shipowners and merchants who even went on to open their own fishing port. The menu features plates with fish fillets, like salmon, pollack, and pacific plaice. Diners can also choose from seafood-topped salads, fish and chips, and a wide range of fish sandwiches, or fischbrötchen, both breaded and unbreaded. Stopping in at one of the chain's many locations is one of the easiest ways to acquire tasty seafood, especially for those without convenient access to coastal areas. NORDSEE even offers plant-based options for those looking to experience the sea in a different way.
La Casa de Toño
High quality Mexican food is, of course, around every corner in its country of origin. Whether you need a quick snack or meal from a street food stall, fresh tacos from a local taqueria, or an elevated dish at a fine dining establishment, there will be something for everyone. Yet, despite the variety of authentic cuisine available, the appeal of the local chain, La Casa de Toño, cannot be understated. Its restaurant locations are concentrated heavily in Mexico City, though there are other surrounding locations.
Unlike most of the Mexican chains you'll find in the United States, La Casa de Toño's menu isn't bean burritos and hard-shell tacos. Instead, you'll find steaming bowls of pozole, saucy chilaquiles, sopes, enfrijoladas, and more. Wash everything down with a crisp bottle of tamarind or horchata water and make sure to order a concha or flan to satisfy your sweet tooth. Many La Casa de Toño locations are open 24 hours, attracting all sorts of customers with quick service and nostalgic food.
Es Teler 77
The name of this next chain may sound familiar if you're a fan of Indonesian cuisine. Es Teler 77 is a popular fast food chain based in Jakarta, Indonesia and has been operating since 1982. The name is derived from a traditional Indonesian treat called es teler, which is similar to a fruit cocktail. It can be considered both a drink and a dessert, but typically contains jackfruit, avocado, and coconut with condensed milk, syrup, and ice. Some recipes include other toppings, like grass jelly or lychee.
From one award-winning es teler recipe to its iconic green and yellow logo popping up across Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia, Es Teler 77 has grown into a beloved staple. Besides es teler, the chain serves other favorites, like bakso, a popular Indonesian meatball dish, and nasi goreng, a fried rice dish typically served with an egg and shrimp crackers on the side. The flavors are fresh and vibrant, and unlike anything you'll find at a chain stateside.
Harvey's
If you're looking for a menu that hits a little closer to home, turn to Harvey's. This Canada-based chain has been in operation since 1959. What was once the name of a car dealership on the brink of shutdown is now an ever popular burger-slinging restaurant chain. The menu is chock full of juicy burgers, chicken sandwiches, wraps, and poutine. There are even vegetarian options available. But, while the fare itself will be familiar to Americans, what really stands out about Harvey's is its customization options.
A counter packed with toppings allows customers to create the burger of their dreams. The best part isn't the hot peppers though, it's the sauces. Harvey's offers 11 different sauces that customers can't get enough of. The signature Harv Sauce is a secret recipe but the flavor profile blends sweet and savory notes, and pairs well with a range of burger toppings. Other sauces range from classics, like ketchup and mayo, to more adventurous flavors, like ghost pepper.
FEBO
While most chain restaurants pride themselves on providing quick and easy meal options for customers, not all can say that customers can simply walk up and retrieve their food themselves, ready-made and in mere seconds. At FEBO, a Dutch automat chain, patrons are greeted by wall-to-wall vending machines where all manner of golden brown snacks peek from behind the glass. Simply tap a card to the card reader, press the button corresponding to the compartment you want, and your food is in your hands.
But, don't be fooled by the vending machine concept, FEBO's food is still fresh, stocked daily and kept snug and warm in heated compartments until chosen by a lucky customer. Some even go so far as to say FEBO's food is the best they've had in Amsterdam. The walls are stocked with burgers, chicken legs, crispy pastries, french fries, and more. Two classics to start out with are the grilled burger and the famous croquettes that got the chain started in the first place.
Sukiya
Heading on over to Japan, you'll find there is no shortage of chain restaurants. The country has chains specializing in everything from katsu curry to conveyer belt sushi. Some of these local restaurants have even expanded to the U.S., bringing traditional flavors to a wider audience. One chain that still has yet to reach the states, however, is Sukiya. This is one of a few different gyudon chains in Japan. Gyudon is a beef rice bowl that is a popular Japanese comfort food. While Sukiya has its competitors, namely fellow gyudon masterminds Yoshinoya and Matsuya, it still remains the largest chain of its kind in the country.
While everyone has their opinions on the reigning champion of gyudon, many customers favor Sukiya's consistency and portion sizes. Bowls come in six different sizes to match whatever appetite you walk in with. The chain also offers a variety of toppings to customize your meal, ranging from cheese and kimchi to caviar and grated yam. Make it a meal set with a bowl of miso soup or salad to refresh the palate and you're ready to go.
Oporto
If you've ever wished you could get Portuguese-inspired flavors served up at the speed of your typical fast food joint, you're in luck. Oporto is not just the English moniker for the Portuguese city of Porto, it is also the namesake of an Australian restaurant chain that specializes in Portuguese-style burgers and chicken, among other menu items. The restaurant started with one shop in 1986, where founder Antonio Cerqueira served flame-grilled chicken using traditional Portuguese cooking methods.
Nowadays, Oporto can be found in more than 200 locations. The menu features a variety of burgers, like the Portuguese Crispy Burger and the fan favorite Bondi Burger, which is slathered in the restaurant's Original Chilli sauce, likely inspired by a beloved dish, peri-peri chicken. The sauce contains chilli, lemon, garlic, and more for a blend of spicy and tangy flavors that compliment the meat well. Oporto also serves Rappas, its unique take on a wrap, bowls, snacks, and desserts. And, if you're a vegetarian who doesn't want to compromise on flavor, veggie burgers, vegan Rappas, and spicy rice are just a few of the delicious options available to you.
Mom's Touch
Korean fried chicken is very different from the American variety. The Korean version is typically double-fried with a thinner batter that offers a distinct textural experience from its American counterpart. After the frying is completed, the seasonings and sauces take a turn as well. Distinctly local flavors make Korean chicken a whole different beast and show just what kinds of masterpieces fusion cuisine can cook up. There are many chains throughout Korea that have their own unique takes on the popular dish, but Mom's Touch is one of the most well-loved.
The chain actually did expand into the U.S. briefly, but has since closed all stores in the states. However, this doesn't mean the food lacks. It remains a staple in its country of origin, with over 1,000 locations. Fan favorite menu items are the chain's famous chicken burgers, made with whole chicken thighs, battered and fried to perfection. The restaurant also serves bulgogi burgers and fried chicken coated with sauces and seasonings, like Sichuan-style sauce, soy garlic, and chili corn.
Telepizza
You can't go wrong with pizza when you're craving an easy meal, and chains are a great, affordable way to satisfy that craving. In the U.S., when the craving hits, it's straight to the delivery app to order a large pie from Domino's or Pizza Hut. In Spain, however, that pizza would likely be coming from Telepizza. This popular chain has been around since 1987 and now has over 1,000 locations spread across 15 different countries, spurred in part by a deal between Telepizza and Pizza Hut.
The chain is known for its signature dough recipe, the specifics of which are kept under lock and key. But, whatever they add gives the pizza crust a unique flavor and texture that distinguish it from competitors. Looking through Telepizza's menu, you'll find classics similar to what American chains are serving, like pepperoni, plain cheese, and Hawaiian pizzas. However, as you read on, you'll come across more unique flavors. Think carbonara-inspired pies and pizzas topped with morcilla de Burgos, traditional Spanish blood sausages.
Dicos
When traveling abroad, one of the best things you can do is dip your toes into the local gastronomy. The opportunity to sample regional dishes made with fresh, local ingredients will take you on a flavor journey unlike any other. That being said, sometimes a taste of home is just what the doctor ordered. If that's the case, and you find yourself wandering through China, look for a green and white bird logo. You'll have found Dicos, a Chinese chain specializing in Western-style fare, like burgers and fried chicken.
Some think Dicos' chicken surpasses that of American favorite, KFC. Others even think China does American fast food better than the U.S., in general. Whether you agree wholeheartedly or think that statement is polarizing, you'll still be able to appreciate what Dicos offers. Indulge in standard comfort food favorites or explore more exciting combos, like fried chicken sandwiched between rice buns or slathered in wasabi. Vegetarians and vegans will also find their happy place here through plant-based burgers and breakfast sandwiches made with JUST Egg.
Haldiram's
Haldiram's is a name you might be familiar with, even if you've never left the United States. This brand's products can be found online or in Indian supermarkets. It produces Indian snacks, like Panchrattan, as well as ready-to-eat meals, like palak paneer. The brand got its start way back in the 1930s and has since grown immensely in popularity, even attracting foreign attention from people looking to invest in or acquire the brand. But, what you may not realize is that Haldiram's is also a restaurant chain popular throughout India.
Inside a Haldiram's restaurant you'll be met with a diverse menu of Indian foods from the Northern regions to the South. If you're in the mood for a taste of the North, try the dal makhani or kadai paneer. Next, travel south to indulge in vada sambar and masala uttapam. For those who need a little something sweet to finish out their meal, Haldiram's also has a dessert section with local favorites, such as gulab jamun, small fried dough balls made of milk solids and served in a sweet syrup with rose water and cardamom. Fans in the U.K. will soon be able to get their hands on these dishes themselves as Haldiram's is planning on opening its first restaurant in London. Unfortunately, fans in the U.S., will have to experience the flavor vicariously for a little longer.