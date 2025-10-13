The North Korean Fast Food Restaurant Chain Owned By Kim Jong Un's Aunt

Most people don't associate fast food with North Korea, but the Hermit Kingdom has its own version of McDonald's, and it's surprisingly well-connected. Samtaesong is a Pyongyang-based fast food restaurant chain backed by Kim Kyong-hui, the powerful aunt of leader Kim Jong Un and sister of former supreme leader Kim Jong Il. Opened in 2009, the flagship location was launched to introduce burgers and fries to local diners.

Samtaesong's existence reflects more than just culinary novelty. State media claims it's wildly popular, with reported expansions in several cities. But in a country where most citizens can't afford fast food, those claims are impossible to verify.

Still, the strategy is familiar. Even in freer markets, fast food is often used to send a message. McDonald's menus, for example, morph by country, tailoring the offerings to local cultures and political sensitivities. In North Korea, Samtaesong is part of a much bigger story, one that uses food to shape perception, power, and propaganda.