That Fork And Glass Symbol On The Bottom Of Plastic Containers Actually Has An Important Meaning

Similar to other manufacturing materials (like wood, glass, and cardboard), plastic often reaches consumers with small symbols on its surface which can help the discerning eye interpret what exactly it's looking at. Some of these symbols indicate if the plastic container is recyclable, while others will tell you if the plastic is microwave safe (though, to be honest, microwave-safe plastic is actually a lie). One common symbol on plastic that people will regularly run into is the glass and fork symbol. If you've never seen or heard of it before, the symbol is unfortunately not as immediately self-explanatory as it could be, but the simple truth is that the symbol tells you that the plastic is food safe.

In other words, every plastic food container you own should have this symbol stamped somewhere on it. If the symbol is absent, the plastic is not considered food safe, and you should not be putting food or drink anywhere near it. Because plastic has become such a ubiquitous part of our food supply chain, once you know this symbol exists, you'll probably start seeing it everywhere. There are some types of food which should never be stored in plastic containers, regardless of whether the food-safe symbol is present or not. But for everything else, it's worth taking a second look to make sure the food in your home is being stored safely.