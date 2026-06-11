Why Some Aldi Shoppers Don't Trust Its Seasonal Grill Master Box Of Meats
If you're in the market for hacks that will come in handy for grilling season, Aldi may or may not be the place to shop. The grocery chain is back with Aldi's Grill Master Collection of frozen meat. The contents of this collection includes two 10-ounce USDA Choice boneless beef ribeye steaks, two USDA Choice Boneless Beef New York strip steaks, two USDA Choice bacon-wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, eight 4 ½-ounce beef burgers, two 8-ounce boneless pork chops, and two 7-ounce boneless skinless chicken breasts. The entire package weighs nearly 8 pounds and costs $64.99. The catch is that you can't see the meat before you purchase it.
As a result, some shoppers would rather avoid a meat cut blind box. When the Grill Master Collection was posted to Reddit, users were quick to share their apprehensions. "I saw it, but it seemed pricey for a 'good luck on the contents' box," wrote one Redditor. "With the dip in the quality of some meat products lately, I've decided that [I want] to be able to see what I am buying."
Other users agreed with this sentiment, and one mentioned something similar from other establishments: "My local butcher does boxes like this, and I trust them, but that's after a few years of really good service. From a big grocery chain? I need to see it." The Grill Master Collection could be a good deal, but whether it's the idea of not being able to see the meat before purchase, or the fact that shoppers put more trust in a local butcher, some buyers appear to be wary of it.
Adli's Grill Master Collection isn't a good enough deal for some shoppers
Whether you live in the state with the highest grocery prices or the lowest, you're likely feeling the price hikes in your wallet. Grocery prices have gone up by nearly 3% overall in 2026, and the price tag of Aldi's Grill Master Collection, which breaks down to $8.81 per pound, might not be worth it for everyone. A Reddit user on the same aforementioned thread expressed concern over the cost of the box. "$8.80/lb for four frozen NY strips, 2 Bacon wrapped sirloin, and then a bunch of meat that shouldn't be anywhere close to that price per pound. All of it impossible to inspect before purchasing." Currently, the average cost of ground beef in the U.S. is $6.75 per pound, and the average cost of chicken breast is $4.17 per pound.
Aldi isn't the only grocery store to create a grab bag of meat; Whole Foods has its own version as well. However, Whole Foods sells seafood or meat bags filled with cuts that didn't sell throughout the day for $9.99 as a way to combat food waste. For some, the Grill Master Collection may be the perfect Aldi find for summer grilling. But for others, $65 dollars' worth of meat is something you have to see to believe.