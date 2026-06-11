Why Some Aldi Shoppers Don't Trust Its Seasonal Grill Master Box Of Meats

If you're in the market for hacks that will come in handy for grilling season, Aldi may or may not be the place to shop. The grocery chain is back with Aldi's Grill Master Collection of frozen meat. The contents of this collection includes two 10-ounce USDA Choice boneless beef ribeye steaks, two USDA Choice Boneless Beef New York strip steaks, two USDA Choice bacon-wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, eight 4 ½-ounce beef burgers, two 8-ounce boneless pork chops, and two 7-ounce boneless skinless chicken breasts. The entire package weighs nearly 8 pounds and costs $64.99. The catch is that you can't see the meat before you purchase it.

As a result, some shoppers would rather avoid a meat cut blind box. When the Grill Master Collection was posted to Reddit, users were quick to share their apprehensions. "I saw it, but it seemed pricey for a 'good luck on the contents' box," wrote one Redditor. "With the dip in the quality of some meat products lately, I've decided that [I want] to be able to see what I am buying."

Other users agreed with this sentiment, and one mentioned something similar from other establishments: "My local butcher does boxes like this, and I trust them, but that's after a few years of really good service. From a big grocery chain? I need to see it." The Grill Master Collection could be a good deal, but whether it's the idea of not being able to see the meat before purchase, or the fact that shoppers put more trust in a local butcher, some buyers appear to be wary of it.