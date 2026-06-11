This Struggling Tex-Mex Chain Is Closing Down More Locations Across The US

Now, it's important to note that some other On the Border managers have revealed that they had not been told of the impending closure as of Wednesday. However, whether the restaurant chain retains a handful of locations as it goes through this downsizing or the concept is scrapped altogether, this is far from an unexpected occurrence for those who have been keeping up with On The Border lately. Known in recent years for being among the several Mexican restaurant chains that went from immensely popular to barely existing, On The Border filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2025, a sign that momentum was not on the chain's side in the years following the COVID-19 era. While this was partly blamed on roughly 40 of the chain's locations being demonstrably unprofitable, struggles have persisted even as the chain downsized from its 120 restaurants in 2023 to the 57 restaurants that remained open as of earlier this year.

If there's one bright side to this unfortunate scenario for On The Border fans, it's that this turbulence and potential erasure of the brand will not mean the end of On The Border grocery store products. That's right, those who agree that On The Border's store-bought red salsa is among the best of the best are in luck; the salsa and all other grocery products with the On The Border branding are owned and produced by Utz Brands, meaning they are separate from the restaurant itself and will not be impacted by its potential demise.