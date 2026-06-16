The Small US State That Drinks The Most Soda
Whether you call it soda, pop, or something else entirely, it's no secret that Americans love the sweet and refreshing soft drinks. They're one of the most popular beverage options across the United States, and we've got the regional American sodas to prove it. However, some states consume far more soft drinks than others, and it turns out that the state with the biggest soda habit is one of the smallest: Hawaii. Over three-quarters of Hawaii residents drink at least one sugar-sweetened beverage daily, according to World Population Review.
Hawaii probably isn't the first place that pops to mind when thinking of soda-loving states (that might be Utah, where soda shops make a major splash). However, the island state's soft drink habit actually makes a lot of sense, as tropical weather certainly whets the appetite for a sweet and refreshing ice-cold beverage. Strengthening this climate-based theory, the least soda-consuming U.S. state is also the coldest – a mere 44.5% of Alaska residents enjoy the beverage every day.
What kinds of soda are popular in Hawaii?
Hawaii is the clear leader when it comes to daily soft drink consumption, but the Aloha State is closely followed by Arkansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, Connecticut, and South Carolina, where north of 70% of people drink soda every day, according to World Population Review. On the other end of the spectrum, Alaska is the only state where less than 50% of residents have a daily soda habit. The Last Frontier's closest competitors are Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa, where just over half of residents sip soda every day.
It's clear that Hawaiians enjoy an ice-cold soft drink, but what kind of soda are they sipping? A 2025 study from Power Brands revealed that Hawaii's favorite soda brand is Fanta, a fittingly fruity choice for the sunny tropical climate (despite its surprisingly shady origin story). The island state also boasts plenty of regional soft drink brands, such as Hawaiian Soda Co., Waialua Soda Works, and Hawaiian Sun, which offer unique fruity flavors like lilikoi lychee and passion orange guava. No matter what kind of pop you prefer, your soda-drinking experience will definitely feel different in the Aloha State, because Hawaii has its own unique soda cans.