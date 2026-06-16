The Small US State That Drinks The Most Soda

Whether you call it soda, pop, or something else entirely, it's no secret that Americans love the sweet and refreshing soft drinks. They're one of the most popular beverage options across the United States, and we've got the regional American sodas to prove it. However, some states consume far more soft drinks than others, and it turns out that the state with the biggest soda habit is one of the smallest: Hawaii. Over three-quarters of Hawaii residents drink at least one sugar-sweetened beverage daily, according to World Population Review.

Hawaii probably isn't the first place that pops to mind when thinking of soda-loving states (that might be Utah, where soda shops make a major splash). However, the island state's soft drink habit actually makes a lot of sense, as tropical weather certainly whets the appetite for a sweet and refreshing ice-cold beverage. Strengthening this climate-based theory, the least soda-consuming U.S. state is also the coldest – a mere 44.5% of Alaska residents enjoy the beverage every day.