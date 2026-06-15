Review: Arby's Angus Cheesesteak Would Make Philly Proud
For a place that's all about the meats — and it truly backs up that claim, serving an array of them — Arby's seems to have never settled on a permanent addition in the realm of cheesesteaks. That's not for a lack of trying, as this century has seen its fair share of Arby's cheesy, meaty fly-by-night creations, like the Philly Beef Supreme, the Sirloin Cheesesteak, and the Ultimate Angus Philly. There was also the Fire Roasted Philly, and in 2020, Arby's added two new sandwiches, the Classic Prime Rib Cheesesteak and the Spicy Prime Rib Cheesesteak. The last ones I gnawed on three years back were the Arby's Classic and Bacon Ranch Cheesesteaks. Well, after a brief run in stores last year and a new and improved version that had a test-market turn in Wisconsin, Arby's has deemed its Angus Cheesesteak worthy enough of full-time status on its menu. This cheesesteak contains thinly shaved 100% Angus steak, melted white American Cooper cheese, thick-cut caramelized onions, all housed within a split Amoroso's sesame seed sub roll. By the way, if you're curious what the deal is with certified Angus beef, it's not just a label.
So, is it like seventh-ish times the charm with Arby's and its latest cheesesteak, or is this Angus-filled creation ang-dis-gusting? The Takeout took it out for a taste test spin to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this mouthful of a chew & review.
Methodology
In advance of the national rollout, the fine folks at Arby's sent over a few hot and fresh Angus cheesesteaks to my home. The cheesesteaks were consumed both as delivered and later reheated for further research. They were enjoyed by me as well as a second person.
This chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Arby's, its beef, cheesesteaks in general, and my overall experience with this new one. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, meatiness, cheesiness, and ultimately whether this new item is worthy of your time and dime.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Arby's Angus Cheesesteak
In a shiny silver foil, this new cheesesteak had its name imprinted in black lettering, and in case that didn't help you know what was in store, it also listed its contents of "thinly-shaved Angus steak" and "melted cheese." I had a couple of these sandwiches on hand, and each had its own look when unwrapped. The first was a blessed mess, with its innards practically spilling out of the bun. The other played it much cooler, essentially showing nothing but breading and hiding all those promised savory elements within. These sandwiches looked compact and packed a length of 7-ish inches and a width and height of around 2-ish inches. The sub looked like a typical hoagie roll, decked out with sesame seeds and a coating that had a mild shine to it.
I spread the bread apart to investigate the item further and really liked what I saw. It was a sea of meat pieces and caramelized onions, sopping it up in a sea of cheese. It wasn't oozy cheesy, but more blended in, as if it were mayo acting as glue, keeping it all together. I tasted this meshed mess, and I was instantly on board with its flavor. The cheese was sharp, the onions both sweet and nutty, and the beef, while thin, was tender and juicy. I then tried it as intended, with the bread leading the bite. It was super soft and didn't have much crunch, beyond the grains of cornmeal that dotted the bottom layer. It held the savory elements well, but I'm not sure its pillowy nature served its taste best.
Arby's Angus Cheesesteak — Philly proud or shame of the city?
While I prefer to eat a fast food item within the confines of the actual restaurant, I currently live in an Arby's food desert (unlike this Midwestern state with the most Arby's). I was lucky to have my Angus cheesesteaks magically delivered, but alas, after my initial taste of the first sub, the other samples quickly cooled to room temperature. Eaten on an empty stomach, the first didn't quite stuff my belly, though I was hungry for more — in two senses. A bit more would have brought full satisfaction, but I also wanted more because I really enjoyed its taste and was eager to relive the eating experience.
I turned to my trusty air fryer not only to reinvigorate the cheesy meat but also to toast up the bread and see what that textural combo amounted to. Don't get me wrong, the original softness of the bun served the sandwich well, but it didn't really add anything to the affair. With a bit of a crustier edge, the extra crunch made this scrumptious sammy even more tasty.
As is, the sandwich didn't need additional ingredients, but when I go to Philly, I load my cheesesteak up with pickles, mayo, and ketchup. I dressed up the final half of my second Arby's Angus Cheesesteak with this trio, and if I closed my eyes, this could maybe, possibly, sorta, kinda, pass muster in The City of Brotherly Love. This is a welcome permanent addition to Arby's menu and probably my new go-to, if I can get to one. The only decision I'll be left with is whether to order two of them or just double up the meat on one.
How to buy and try Arby's Angus Cheesesteak
On June 15, the Angus Cheesesteak debuts its permanent menu status at participating Arby's locations nationwide. The item is available to order when Arby's is open for business, while supplies last. Some Arby's may serve breakfast, and the cheesesteak may not be available to order during those hours.
Arby's Angus Cheesesteak can be ordered in-store at the counter or drive-thru, where available. Advanced orders for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery can be placed using Arby's website or app. The Angus Cheesesteak starts at $8.29, but the price will vary by location. There is also an option to up your meat portion and make this a half-pound sandwich for an additional cost. Customers can order the cheesesteak with an Arby's side and a drink to make it a meal.
Arby's Angus Cheesesteak nutritional information
The Arby's Angus Cheesesteak is made up of Cooper white American cheese, caramelized onions, 100% Angus steak, and served in an Amoroso's sesame seed sub roll. For more specific ingredients and allergen information, visit an Arby's or check its website for further details.
A single serving is a sandwich, which contains 690 calories, 34 grams of fat, 16 grams of saturated fat, 1 gram of trans fat, 110 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,110 milligrams of sodium, 61 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber, 8 grams of sugar, and 38 grams of protein. The sandwich has a serving weight of 290 grams, and 300 calories come from fat.
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