Review: Arby's Angus Cheesesteak Would Make Philly Proud

For a place that's all about the meats — and it truly backs up that claim, serving an array of them — Arby's seems to have never settled on a permanent addition in the realm of cheesesteaks. That's not for a lack of trying, as this century has seen its fair share of Arby's cheesy, meaty fly-by-night creations, like the Philly Beef Supreme, the Sirloin Cheesesteak, and the Ultimate Angus Philly. There was also the Fire Roasted Philly, and in 2020, Arby's added two new sandwiches, the Classic Prime Rib Cheesesteak and the Spicy Prime Rib Cheesesteak. The last ones I gnawed on three years back were the Arby's Classic and Bacon Ranch Cheesesteaks. Well, after a brief run in stores last year and a new and improved version that had a test-market turn in Wisconsin, Arby's has deemed its Angus Cheesesteak worthy enough of full-time status on its menu. This cheesesteak contains thinly shaved 100% Angus steak, melted white American Cooper cheese, thick-cut caramelized onions, all housed within a split Amoroso's sesame seed sub roll. By the way, if you're curious what the deal is with certified Angus beef, it's not just a label.

So, is it like seventh-ish times the charm with Arby's and its latest cheesesteak, or is this Angus-filled creation ang-dis-gusting? The Takeout took it out for a taste test spin to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this mouthful of a chew & review.