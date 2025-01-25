Does Arby's Still Serve Breakfast?
In the sea of burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, Arby's has stood apart from most major fast food chains with its flagship roast beef sandwiches. Over the years, Arby's has also stepped beyond roast beef to bring its customers items like Ribeye steak sandwiches, spicy chicken and brisket sandwiches, and even breakfast.
Some internet digging shows that certain Arby's restaurants still serve breakfast, but the availability varies by location. Although the fast food chain doesn't readily display its breakfast menu on its website, breakfast items' ingredients and nutritional information are still included in Arby's Nutrition & Allergen Information document. The document is from 2024 which suggests breakfast is still alive and well at Arby's.
Breakfast items have been making an appearance at Arby's restaurants since the 1980s, but nowadays it's hard to tell if the first meal of the day is a permanent fixture or not. In 2016, Arby's tested items like a brisket biscuit and breakfast sandwiches at one location in New York City.
We all know Arby's has the meats, but does it have the breakfast? Technically the answer is yes, but it's not available everywhere.
How to get an Arby's breakfast
A Reddit thread from 2024 asking about where to get an Arby's breakfast received numerous comments from Arby's employees noting specific restaurants that still serve breakfast. One commenter noted that Arby's locations attached to truck stops on the interstate tend to serve breakfast and another claimed to work at a location in Ohio that serves morning meals.
Arby's typically serves breakfast between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Arby's franchises that open early in the morning (before 9:30 a.m.) are likely to serve breakfast, so these may be a good choice if you're craving a meaty start to your day.
However, the only concrete way to confirm whether or not you'll be able to snag the brand's beloved breakfast items is by contacting your local location and asking. This might seem like a heavy lift for a breakfast croissant, but if you can trust Arby's to have the meats, then just imagine what the fast food chain can do with your eggs.