If You Love Arby's, This Midwestern State Boasts The Most Locations

If you're an Arby's fan, you're going to want to keep track of this little tidbit of knowledge. While there's some states that seem to really love their roast beef sandwiches (I have to admit, that Horsey sauce is hard to resist), there's one state that really loves its sandwiches. Despite their large geographical sizes, nope, it's not California (78 locations) nor Texas (147 storefronts), it's one that's much smaller in footprint — Ohio.

According to Arby's location counter, Ohio comes in with an impressive 274 Arby's outposts. In distant second place is Michigan, which enjoys 175 locations worth of those seasoned curly fries everyone loves. In third place is Indiana, with 169 Arby's stores. So if you're driving through Ohio, don't be surprised if you always seem to be within a stone's throw of the place — and I suggest you don't take it for granted. That's because I live in the city of Chicago, which is a complete Arby's desert, with only one location within the city proper, while the rest exist in the outer suburbs. Oh, Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich, how I pine for thee.