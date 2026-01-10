If You Love Arby's, This Midwestern State Boasts The Most Locations
If you're an Arby's fan, you're going to want to keep track of this little tidbit of knowledge. While there's some states that seem to really love their roast beef sandwiches (I have to admit, that Horsey sauce is hard to resist), there's one state that really loves its sandwiches. Despite their large geographical sizes, nope, it's not California (78 locations) nor Texas (147 storefronts), it's one that's much smaller in footprint — Ohio.
According to Arby's location counter, Ohio comes in with an impressive 274 Arby's outposts. In distant second place is Michigan, which enjoys 175 locations worth of those seasoned curly fries everyone loves. In third place is Indiana, with 169 Arby's stores. So if you're driving through Ohio, don't be surprised if you always seem to be within a stone's throw of the place — and I suggest you don't take it for granted. That's because I live in the city of Chicago, which is a complete Arby's desert, with only one location within the city proper, while the rest exist in the outer suburbs. Oh, Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich, how I pine for thee.
Ohio is for Lovers (of Arby's)
Arby's began in Youngstown, Ohio, which explains its popularity in its home state. The name "Arby's" is a phonetic derivative of its founders, who went by the Raffel Brothers (say the letter "R" and "B" out loud, and you'll get it). It originally opened up shop in 1964, positioning itself as slightly more upscale than your typical fast food restaurant. That arguably iconic roast beef sandwich and its accompanying Jamocha shake were developed during that early period. Coincidentally, Wendy's was also founded in Ohio, far across the state in Columbus. (Ohio is also the birthplace of Buffalo Wild Wings.)
Arby's has long since branched out past roast beef sandwiches; burgers are now a permanent part of its menu, with rotating novelties like steak nuggets making a showing now and then. But if you're someone who's constantly in the mood for anything Arby's serves, you may want to relocate to Ohio. You'll seemingly be in sight of one at any given time, and will practically have that Horsey sauce straight from the tap.