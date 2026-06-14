The Food Network Show That Always Deserves A Rewatch

It's always nice to throw on Food Network at a random time and see what's playing, but at a certain point it all starts to bleed together. Turn it on in the middle of the day and you're likely to see the hosts of "The Kitchen" yukking it up. Turn it on in the afternoon and you'll probably see reruns of "Chopped" or "Beat Bobby Flay." At any given moment, the probability of Guy Fieri showing up is greater than 50%. This is all to say that Food Network's programming can be a bit monotonous — but that only makes the rare times it shows reruns of Alton Brown's "Good Eats" that much sweeter.

You're probably familiar with Alton Brown even if you've never watched "Good Eats." He's the bespectacled fellow from "Iron Chef America" and the guy who made people cook pasta with an espresso pot on "Cutthroat Kitchen." But before any of that happened, he was a cinematographer from Georgia who had his big break shooting the music video for R.E.M.'s song "The One I Love." After reaping the benefits of that professional opportunity, Brown attended culinary school and shot a couple of pilots for a TV show idea he had which was inspired by the cooking know-how of Julia Child, the approachable science of Mr. Wizard, and the freewheeling absurdity of Monty Python. The pilot originally aired on public television in Chicago and was eventually discovered by a Food Network executive online, after which the show "Good Eats" was brought onto the channel where it first aired in 1999.