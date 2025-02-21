Why Alton Brown Credits A Music Video For Making Him A TV Star

Nirvana gets all the credit for kicking off the alternative rock boom of the early '90s, but R.E.M. managed to break out from the underground almost five years earlier. In the early '80s, R.E.M. made a name for themselves on college radio by making enigmatic pop-rock: always pleasant and frequently beautiful, but with a curious remoteness that inspired a certain cult fascination, especially around their home base of Athens, Georgia. Starting with the kudzu-wreathed strangeness of their 1983 debut album "Murmur" (which remains their best album, argue with the wall), R.E.M. gained a steady following, eventually crossing over into the mainstream with their song "The One I Love" in 1987. (You know, the one that sometimes gets played at weddings even though the verse describes the titular loved one as "a simple prop to occupy my time.")

As it happened, Alton Brown had just taken up a position at a production company as a director of photography, and he was attached to film the video for "The One I Love" with director Robert Longo. From there, doors opened: He filmed more videos and more commercials, eventually moving to Chicago before getting the idea to make his own cooking show. He enrolled at the New England Culinary Institute, an experience he likened to medical school, before starting "Good Eats" — and the rest, as they say, is history.