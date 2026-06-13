Where To Find The Best Pierogi In The US

There's good reason pierogi is No. 1 on our list of Polish foods you must try at least once: When done right, these little pastry pillows are comforting and delicious, and they're incredibly versatile. Fillings can be savory or sweet; the pierogi can be boiled, steamed, baked, or fried; and they can be topped with just about anything that enhances the flavors in the filling. Our English word pierogi comes from the Polish word pieróg, which means dumpling, so we most commonly associate them with Polish cuisine, but they are eaten in other parts of Eastern Europe as well, including Slovakia, where they're called pirohy, and the Ukraine, where they go by varenyky. No matter the moniker, we're glad they made their way to the the U.S. so we can enjoy them, too.

On this list, you'll find a range of dining experiences, from pickup windows and deli counters to fancy, sit-down restaurants where you can dig into pierogis and stay awhile. One thing these top pierogi places have in common: Their chefs take great care to prepare and serve their pierogi so you can taste the love in every bite.