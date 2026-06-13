Where To Find The Best Pierogi In The US
There's good reason pierogi is No. 1 on our list of Polish foods you must try at least once: When done right, these little pastry pillows are comforting and delicious, and they're incredibly versatile. Fillings can be savory or sweet; the pierogi can be boiled, steamed, baked, or fried; and they can be topped with just about anything that enhances the flavors in the filling. Our English word pierogi comes from the Polish word pieróg, which means dumpling, so we most commonly associate them with Polish cuisine, but they are eaten in other parts of Eastern Europe as well, including Slovakia, where they're called pirohy, and the Ukraine, where they go by varenyky. No matter the moniker, we're glad they made their way to the the U.S. so we can enjoy them, too.
On this list, you'll find a range of dining experiences, from pickup windows and deli counters to fancy, sit-down restaurants where you can dig into pierogis and stay awhile. One thing these top pierogi places have in common: Their chefs take great care to prepare and serve their pierogi so you can taste the love in every bite.
Pierozek (Brooklyn, NY)
The only Polish restaurant in the Michelin Guide, Brooklyn's Pierozek is run by Radek Kucharski, who was born in Poland, and his wife, Alexandra. It is a full-service establishment that serves classic Polish fare with some creative twists. One Yelp reviewer described the vibe as "warm and homey with European vibes, which I loved." Pierozek also offers patio seating to enjoy when the weather cooperates and a full bar, including Polish vodkas and happy hour specials. If you're new to the Polish bar scene, here's how to drink vodka straight and actually enjoy it.
A New York Times reviewer described Pierozek's classic ruskie (potato and cheese) pierogi, which come six to an order topped with caramelized onions, as "deeply comforting," and another diner agrees, noting that the filling was flavorful and the wrapper was tender and not too thick. Its fans also mention loving the jalapeño option — a potato, cheese, and fresh jalapeño filling topped with crumbled bacon and more fresh peppers — and the Raspberry & Sweet Cheese, a heavenly dessert-like pillow topped with buttered bread crumbs.
But, what are the Polish diners saying? Many say it's the top Polish spot in the city. So if you find yourself in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, give Pierozek a try.
(718) 576-3866
592 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Pierogies Plus (McKees Rocks, PA)
In her bio on the Pierogies Plus website, owner Helen Mannarino writes, "Our foods are prepared in the eastern European tradition by eastern Europeans," and another section is dedicated to photos and short bios of its employees from Poland, Ukraine, Russia, and Moldova; many who have been making pierogi for decades. Their dedication to the craft, which we admit can be a painstaking process, is part of what has made Pierogies Plus one of the best places to get these dumplings in the country. Its approach is not fancy — it offers hot and cold takeout options in classic pierogi flavors, such as plain potato, potato and cheese, or potato and sauerkraut, and a host of other Eastern European dishes to go — but considering they've been around for 35 years, you can bet the food is good.
A Tripadvisor reviewer, who sampled potato and cheese, sauerkraut and potato, and jalapeño and cheese, rated Pierogies Plus as "Best pierogi ever!" citing the tender texture and delicious flavor. Another, who was impressed with the value, noted that when you're at an ethnic restaurant and hear the workers speaking their native language, you know it's going to be great. If a trip to Pittsburgh isn't on your agenda, fret not. Pierogies Plus ships frozen pierogi to all 50 states.
(412) 331-2224
342 Island Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Pierogi Village (Las Vegas, NV)
When you think of Sin City, Polish comfort food probably doesn't come to mind, but Vegas' Pierogi Village has been serving it up well since 2019. Owner Margaret Grudzinski says that in order to ensure the pierogi dough is light in texture, the restaurant makes it fresh every day. According to one Yelp local, it might be the only pierogi joint town, but they are "authentic and wonderful."
Another Yelp reviewer agreed and also complimented the charming ambience, feeling that they "were transported back to a cafe in Europe" and that the décor is "eye-candy for someone interested in cultural discoveries." Maybe the best way to gauge whether a Polish restaurant hits the mark: Whether Polish people love it. Pierogi Village wins this category too. A Tripadvisor reviewer from Poland said it's the best pierogi they've had outside of Poland, and a Redditor backed that up, "As a Pole, I recommend Pierogi Village 100%."
Its pierogi menu covers the basics: Think potato with cheese or onion and kraut with potato or mushrooms, plus some surprises, such as duck with plum sauce and spinach and feta. There are sweet options, too. The next time you're in town, stop in — we guarantee Pierogi Village is a safe bet.
pierogivillage.thefoodygram.com
(725) 735-2095
8540 W. Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Pierogies Factory (Wheat Ridge, CO)
When Poland native Cezary Grosfeld arrived in Colorado in 2005, he found gorgeous mountains but a pierogi desert. By 2010, he began selling his pierogi at farmers markets, and by 2014 he had a food truck and opened his first Pierogies Factory store the following year. Today, he has a fast-casual brick-and-mortar location in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge, a wandering food truck, and an online store that ships nationwide for those who crave the Factory but can't make it to the Mile High City.
As far as flavors go, Grosfeld keeps it simple: Potato and cheese, onion, or jalapeño; pork or chicken; feta and spinach; or sauerkraut and mushroom; and lets diners choose from unique sauce options, including green chile and tomato. Food truck options are more limited, but no less delicious.
One Yelp diner raved about the potato and cheese option and described what might be the quintessential pierogi: "The dough was perfectly soft and pillowy, while the filling was warm, creamy, and just the right balance of flavors." Another, who sampled the pork and the potato and cheese options, noted the fluffy inside and great fillings. Many reviews also mention that you get a lot of food for the money, as did this Yelp food truck fan, who commented on the "authentic food, generous portions, and reasonable prices."
pierogiesfactory.com/wheat-ridge
(303) 425-7421
3795 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80133
Baba's Pierogies (Multiple locations in Brooklyn, NY)
Old family recipes form the foundation of Baba's offerings, as its name suggests. Co-owner Helena's baba, or grandmother, was from Slovakia, so you'll taste those Old-World flavors in its signature dishes. Traditional Slovak pierogies, or bryndzové pirohy, which have a potato and bryndza (tangy sheep cheese) filling, is one such example.
Diners can order classic pierogi boiled or fried with the traditional toppings (onions, bacon) and dips, which include horseradish, mustard, and homemade applesauce. Reviewers love them, and appreciate the fresh meals — the chefs prepare each order as it comes in. According to this Google reviewer, Baba's pierogi hits all the marks: "Traditional pierogi with soft dough and flavorful fillings like potato and cheese or spinach and feta. Great portions, friendly service, and a cozy vibe make it a must-visit for comfort food lovers."
But, don't fill up too much on the savory, as Yelp reviewers highly recommend the blueberry dessert pierogi. They're filled with blueberries, coated with sweet butter and cinnamon, and served with homemade whipped cream, similar to a beloved childhood recipe of a larger-than-life celebrity chef who loves pierogi, namely Martha Stewart.
Multiple locations
I Love Busia's Pierogi (Redford, MI)
I Love Busia's may be small, but it has a big heart. When Kim, the owner, is not making pierogi, one of the best comfort foods from around the world, she gives back to her community by holding fundraisers and collecting items for the less fortunate. Nestled in Redford, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Busia's is all about making personal connections. Although Kim has online ordering available, she asks customers to stop in or call her to order, as she prefers a more personal approach.
Kim grew up eating pierogi made by hand by her hardworking Ukrainian grandmother and uses that heirloom dough recipe for her pierogi. Busia isn't a sit-down restaurant — most folks pop in and pick up frozen pierogi or have them shipped. There are 25 or so flavor options (sweet and savory) available, and a globally-inspired pierogi of the month, so a trip to Busia's can feel like an adventure.
One Redditor recommended the Detroit Coney Dog (chopped locally-sourced hot dogs and chili filling) topped with mustard, but you can also get potpie, Reuben, Philly cheesesteak, and empanada varieties. Even more fun: Kim hosts group classes on how to make pierogi from scratch. How fun!
313-909-7628
25831 W. Six Mile Rd, Redford, MI 48240
Eva's European Sweets (Syracuse, NY)
Don't be fooled: Eva's European Sweets is far more than the delicious desserts she serves in her cozy restaurant in Syracuse, New York. Open for lunch and dinner, Eva's offers salads and sandwiches, but the star of her menu is the stick-to-your-ribs Polish fare: Cabbage rolls, kielbasa, goulash, potato pancakes, and, of course, pierogi. Owner Eva Zaczynski set up shop nearly 30 years ago and has been turning out delectable dough pockets ever since. Her secret: She makes them from scratch daily.
Eva's is the type of place to go with friends and linger. Inside, it's decorated with European tchotchkes, providing a welcoming vibe one reviewer said felt like a Polish grandmother's house. There's also a lovely outdoor patio. Wherever you sit, you can choose from Eva's selection of classic pierogi fillings: Potato, cheese, mushroom, sauerkraut, or onion, served with sour cream and bacon, or sweet cheese mixed with vanilla and orange zest topped with a butter raisin sauce.
One Yelp diner, who loved the mushroom pierogi, wrote, "The pierogi were super substantial, and the balance of fillings was perfect. It's no wonder this eatery is so enduring." Eva's also gets high praise for its excellent service and extensive Eastern European beer selection — which both pair well with pierogi.
(315) 487–2722
1305 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204
Prince of Pierogi (Multiple locations in Door County, WI)
When summer vacationers flock to Door County, Wisconsin, Krzysztof Krol, aka the Prince of Pierogi, is ready. The original Prince location in touristy Ephraim, can best be described as a permanent food truck with outdoor picnic-style, table-side service. Its second location, in nearby Sturgeon Bay, is a dine-in experience, but they share the same menu of traditional Polish favorites. The pierogi selection covers the basics with a couple fun twists, such as bacon mac-and-cheese, Krol's nod to Wisconsin's dairyland, and Door County cherry, a staple in this neck of the woods.
The Prince's no-frills approach creates a chill vibe that lets the food take center stage. One Yelp reviewer, who described his pierogi as "pillowy perfection" and "absolutely authentic and delicious," said he placed his order to-go but ate half of it before he even got in the car. Another fan raved on Facebook: "These pierogis are an absolute masterpiece, they are the best thing I have ever eaten in my entire life." Many also applaud Krol's hands-on service. But do note: Both locations are closed November through April.
Multiple locations
All Pierogi Kitchen (Mesa, AZ)
There's a reason All Pierogi Kitchen was voted Best Eastern European Restaurant in 2024 and 2025 by the readers of Phoenix New Times: Owner Nataliya Koshalko uses recipes passed down from her Ukrainian grandmother and cooks from scratch, always. In business since 2010, "All Pierogi" is a bit of a misnomer, as the menu here is a catalog of Ukrainian fare, but all of it goes well with pillowy pierogi. Do not let its humble strip-mall location fool you. The homemade pierogi are great, as this Google fan states: "You can taste the time and effort that goes into each dish. The pierogies are light and airy."
Its pierogi offerings are the traditional mixes of potato, cheese, sauerkraut, mushroom, onion, and bacon, plus potato with chicken, beef, or pork. You can order them boiled or fried with optional fixings. When someone who is Ukrainian gives a Ukrainian restaurant five stars, we pay attention. "I was raised on the best Ukrainian food in the USA. Brought my Mom and I have to say that this restaurant exceeded our expectations," said one Yelp reviewer, noting the pierogi were excellent. Another reviewer commented on the perfect dough to filling ratio and great flavor. There's also a European market attached that offers frozen pierogi to take home. You'll want to do that.
(480) 262-3349
1245 W: Baseline Rd, Suite #101-103, Mesa, AZ 85202
Café Poland by Iwona (Columbia, MO)
You might expect the owners of a top-notch Eastern European restaurant to regale tales of growing up in their home country, learning its food traditions, and bringing them here for us to enjoy, but that's not the case for Café Poland by Iwona. We don't hold it against them, though — the "by Iwona" in the name is a sign of respect the new owners of Café Poland pay to its founder, Poland-native Iwona Galijska, who stepped away in 2024. "We didn't want to stray away from any of her ingredients or her recipes," the new co-owner told KBIA reporters as the torch was passed.
So far, diners report the same great experience as before. One Google review noted, "The owners cared about their customers and about respecting the traditions of polish cuisine (which they nail btw). Left with a belly stuffed with delicious pierogi and a face filled by a smile." The pierogi here are simple combos that the café's Polish diners highly recommend: There's a choice of potato and bacon, potato and farmers cheese, or beef, all topped with buttery onions and sour cream.
If the comfort food doesn't warm your heart, the hospitality will. Years ago, Iwona put out a guest book for diners to record their experiences. In a touching Facebook tribute video, the new owners pledged to keep up the unique tradition.
(702) 427-0048
807 Locust St, Columbia, MO 65201
U Babci Polish Kitchen (Lake Forest, CA)
As one pierogi lover said in a Yelp review, "Craving Polish food like your grandma used to make? This is the place." And, they're right. At U Babci, which translates to "at Grandma's" in English, there's a Polish grandma, who sources ingredients directly from Poland, in the kitchen.
The menu reads like an encyclopedia of all the delicious fare Poland has to offer, such as chilled beet borscht and cabbage rolls, but it starts with pierogi. Pick from potato, cheese, spinach, or sauerkraut and mushroom topped with bacon, caramelized onions, and/or sour cream. The simplicity means the kitchen can concentrate on perfecting every detail. A happy customer shared that she has been to many Polish restaurants across the country, and it's rare to find one that can get both pierogi and golabki right, and U Babci did, they raved on Google, "Just like my grandmother made in her kitchen when I was growing up."
And, U Babci proves that at times, food can elicit strong emotions. One Yelp reviewer, who described the potato and cheese pierogi as "incredible," said this was the first time he had Polish food since losing his own babci: "The flavors brought back so many memories, it was emotional in the best way. ... you can tell it all comes from the heart." Many diners remark on the warm, cozy atmosphere, too.
(949) 229-2984
22641 Lake Forest Dr Ste B7, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Pulaski Deli (Myrtle Beach, SC)
A spring break pierogi trip? Sign us up. It's hard to find authentic food, fair pricing, and friendly service in busy tourist areas, especially when serving finicky dishes like authentic homemade pierogi, but satisfied customers report that family-owned Pulaski Deli in Myrtle Beach delivers time after time.
The deli, which is open mid-morning until late afternoon, carries Polish meats, sausages, pastries, and groceries, as well as hot and cold prepared meals, including pierogi. It keeps the choices simple: Potato, sauerkraut, or meat. If you're in for lunch, you can order pierogi cooked with crispy onion and sour cream and enjoy in-house, or you can pick up uncooked dumplings to make at home or at the AirBnb.
One Yelp repeat customer described his "top tier" pierogi: "Tender dough, well filled, and clearly handmade." Yes, yes, and yes, please! Another reviewer, who is 100% Polish, reported that it was by far the best Polish food she's had, noting that she can tell its homemade, and like many others, praised the owners' friendliness and hospitality. A Tripadvisor report summed up the experience we're looking for: "Every time I go there I feel like family. Pierogi will change your life!"
(843) 443-6444
2701 N. Kings Hwy, Ste 1, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Methodology
We defined a pierogi place as anywhere that makes pierogi that you can either pick up or eat in. Although the word pierogi is Polish in origin, it is often used to describe dumplings in other Eastern European countries, so we considered other Eastern European-themed restaurants when we made this list. We studied hundreds of reviews on Yelp, Tripadvisor, Facebook, and Google; scoured Reddit threads; and consulted professional media outlets to distill diners' opinions of pierogi flavor and texture, perceptions of authenticity, and ratings on consistency. We also considered customer service and the owners' personal stories, as we feel it's impossible to uncouple heartwarming experiences and heartwarming food.