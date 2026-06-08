Some Aldi Fans Are Noticing This Type Of Food Slowly Disappearing From Shelves
Aldi may be known for selling suspiciously cheap meat, but it doesn't only cater to carnivores. Besides the fresh fruits and vegetables that can be found in the produce section, as well as the canned and frozen ones elsewhere in the store, it also carries various vegan entrees, dairy-free desserts, and other items for people who prefer a plant-based diet. Some shoppers, however, feel that the number of vegan items has been dwindling. As one Redditor asked, "Where did all the Vegan products go? First the meatballs disappeared, now the burgers are gone. What's really going on."
Others agreed that they'd also seen fewer such items on recent shopping trips. "I miss the vegan meatballs," said one commenter, while another said of the kale burgers, "I haven't seen those in years now." Someone else pointed out that Aldi used to carry vegan meatballs made by Yves Veggie Cuisine, a brand that was discontinued in late 2025.
Other commenters supplied more general explanations for an overall decline, saying that Aldi typically carries a smaller selection than standard supermarkets and thus has less room for products that won't appeal to a large number of shoppers. (According to a 2026 survey from the Vegetarian Resource Group, only 3% of Americans identify as vegan, while an additional 2% are vegetarians.) One person also pointed out that Aldi likely feels less pressure than a restaurant to offer meat-free products, explaining, " ... grocery trips are not group outings. Restaurants might want to be a viable option to groups containing a vegan, but it seems like Aldi is moving in the direction of assuming vegans will just shop elsewhere."
Not all vegan-friendly items are gone from Aldi store shelves
Some Redditors, however, felt that their Aldis still offered a decent number of vegan products. According to one satisfied shopper, "My Aldi has meatless meatballs again. They're good. Not sure who makes them." Another person seemed confused, saying, "I keep hearing the meatballs are gone but they still have them at my store." Somebody else added, "At my location, they moved the veggie burgers and meatballs from the wall freezers to the center [aisle] freezers. They used to be next to the frozen veggies, now they're mixed with seasonal stuff but they have been consistently stocked for me." One person speculated that some of these products, like black bean burgers, might have been downgraded from permanent stock to seasonal items.
Although products in stock may vary from store to store, a quick check of the Aldi website reveals that there's no shortage of vegan-friendly items at present. Earth Grown plant-based taco filling, an Aldi product some shoppers say is just as good as meat, is still sold in stores, as are Earth Grown Zesty Italian meatless meatballs. Other Earth Grown products carried by Aldi include plant-based pad thai, a vegan Southwest burrito bowl, and dairy-free mozzarella- and cheddar-cheese-style shreds. For dessert, Sundae Shoppe sorbets are dairy-free and come in a choice of lemon blueberry, mango, pineapple, and strawberry lemonade flavors. Benton's Speculoos, the Aldi cookies that totally beat an iconic European brand (spoiler: It's Lotus Biscoff), are also made without eggs or dairy.