Some Aldi Fans Are Noticing This Type Of Food Slowly Disappearing From Shelves

Aldi may be known for selling suspiciously cheap meat, but it doesn't only cater to carnivores. Besides the fresh fruits and vegetables that can be found in the produce section, as well as the canned and frozen ones elsewhere in the store, it also carries various vegan entrees, dairy-free desserts, and other items for people who prefer a plant-based diet. Some shoppers, however, feel that the number of vegan items has been dwindling. As one Redditor asked, "Where did all the Vegan products go? First the meatballs disappeared, now the burgers are gone. What's really going on."

Others agreed that they'd also seen fewer such items on recent shopping trips. "I miss the vegan meatballs," said one commenter , while another said of the kale burgers, "I haven't seen those in years now." Someone else pointed out that Aldi used to carry vegan meatballs made by Yves Veggie Cuisine, a brand that was discontinued in late 2025.