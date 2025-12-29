The Aldi Cookies That Totally Beat An Iconic European Brand

If you've ever been on a Delta flight, you've had the pleasure of sampling scrumptiously spiced Biscoff cookies, short for "biscuits with coffee" because they were originally marketed as the perfect complement to a cup of joe. These crunchy, naturally vegan cookies from Belgium usually retail for under $5 per 8.8 oz package. But at Aldi, you can get the same-sized package of Benton's Speculoos Crunchy Cookies for $2.19. And yes, Speculoos are basically a replica of your favorite in-flight snack.

So, what's the difference between the two? Well, Benton's Speculoos cookies are larger, thicker, and slightly less sweet than the Biscoff version. Our verdict is that this is one of a few Aldi dupes that are even better than the name brand because the caramelized sugar and cinnamon flavors are in perfect, buttery harmony. Plus, the increased size means more cookie to savor, so what's not to love?

It turns out that speculoos is the Belgian name for a generic caramelized cookie (which the Europeans call a biscuit) that dates back to the 17th century, which accounts for the Aldi naming of its cookie. It's just that Biscoff turned the Belgian traditional bite into a global phenomenon.