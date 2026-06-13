Why Baked Potatoes Explode In The Oven And How To Prevent It

When we think of mistakes people make with baked potatoes, often we think of simple, surface-level problems, like the choice of potato itself (stick to russet potatoes) or the toppings you add to it afterward (whether it's lightly buttered or fully loaded with bacon bits and cheese is up to you). However, problems with a baked potato aren't always on the surface. If a potato isn't baked correctly, there's always a small chance that deep beneath the potato's surface, something is brewing that can explode. It sounds ridiculous, but exploding potatoes are very real and very messy.

It's not guaranteed to happen, but much like how sausages can scream and explode in the microwave, your potato can explode in the oven if you don't first poke some holes in it. It comes down to pressure building up inside the potato: A potato's skin is a sturdy thing, but steam will build up inside of the potato as you cook it. On those occasions when enough steam builds up, the skin might burst and the potato's insides will adorn the inside of your oven. Poking a few holes into your potato with either a fork or a small paring knife creates a safe vent for steam to release.