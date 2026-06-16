One Of Costco's Cheapest Kirkland Products Is Worth Stocking Up On

Sometimes we ignore the obvious when we're trying to find deals, but discounts on items that are usually expensive are just more eye-catching! The reality is, you can make some big savings when you're careful about the small stuff. There's nowhere this is more true than when you're stocking up on bottled water. Specifically, Costco's Kirkland brand bottled water.

Kirkland Purified Water is bottled by a major brand, Niagara, and is one of many Costco products made in the United States. The water is purified and filtered before bottling, with a blend of minerals added for taste and health benefits. At most Costco stores (and online) you can pick up a case of 40 bottles of water for $7.79, which is just under 20 cents per bottle. Each bottle contains 16.9 fluid ounces of water, so you're getting a little over 5 gallons total for that price.

If you're considering stocking up, you could also invest $459.99 in 48 cases for a total of 1,920 individual bottles, but you might need a forklift and a truck. (Oddly enough, this turns out to be more expensive per bottle than buying one case at a time.) Don't worry, the water bottles and their lids are recyclable, so even if you go all out with the emergency water supply you won't necessarily be sending a huge pile of empty plastic bottles to landfill.