7 Best And 6 Worst Nonperishable Food Items For Emergencies

Being prepared for emergencies, such as natural disasters, requires careful consideration of the types of food you stock and how to store them. The number of people in your family, their age and health, your available storage space, and your cooking abilities all play important roles in deciding what and how much to keep on hand during an emergency.

Short-term emergencies lasting a few days are relatively straightforward to prepare for — after all, stocking your pantry regularly requires a fair amount of planning anyway. A basic emergency food kit designed to last around three days can be made and stored in a designated space, preferably one that's easily accessible and away from direct sunlight. Planning for a longer-term emergency requires more forethought, but you'll be well-prepared if you follow a few basic guidelines.

In these types of situations, non-perishable canned and dried foods are easy picks. However, you should also take into consideration factors such as expiration dates and nutrition labels. To put it simply, avoid foods with empty calories, such as chips and soda. Instead, prioritize water and nutrient-dense foods, and you'll be able to ride out any emergency in good shape.