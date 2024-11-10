Grocery Store Brand Microwave Rice Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews

If you live in one of the six states that have Meijer locations, you may have seen the grocer's 90-second whole grain brown rice on store shelves. In this grocery store brand microwave package, you'll find 8.8 ounces of rice sold for $1.59 per pouch. Each bag contains only cooked whole-grain brown rice and oil, unlike other varieties with water and parboiled rice.

Given that this is one of the costlier microwave rice varieties out there, it's interesting to see how it compares to the others. While most of the grocery store brand microwave rice options on the list have lots of reviews, this one had a meager amount of customers weighing-in. On the bright side, the reviews are positive, stating that the rice is simple, easy to make, and taste pretty good. Another sign this rice is worth the purchase is that it does sell out at certain Meijer locations, which is a strong indication customers really like this brand. One reviewer said this on the site, "This rice was super easy to make, and it tasted pretty good as well! For the price, I'd definitely purchase it again." Another happy customer wrote, "Quick and easy, when I'm short on time I'll make this instead of the longer rice." All in all, while Meijer's 90-Second Whole Grain Brown Rice might not have as many reviews as some of the others, the ones we do see are strong indicators that this grocery store brand microwave rice is worth trying.