The Popeyes Side Dish We Ranked The Absolute Best Was Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Too

Fried chicken is delicious on its own, but the sides are almost as important as the fried bird itself. We recently ranked every Popeyes side dish from worst to best, and through bites of coleslaw, mashed potatoes, and biscuits we found that one side Popeyes offers is absolutely exceptional. Surprisingly, it's not the chain's flagship red beans and rice. If you don't believe us, food icon Anthony Bourdain famously also loved this Popeyes side because it's a comfort food that almost anyone can get behind.

We picked Popeyes' Homestyle Mac and Cheese as our favorite for a myriad of reasons. It comes with an appealing layer of caramelized cheese on top, for starters, but every aspect of this mac and cheese is dialed up to 10. Our taste tester gushed, "The noodles are generously large, and the tidal wave amount of cheese included would make a Wisconsinite blush. Real butter is also a part of its make-up, and it's just another part of what makes it such a gluttonously gooey, and endlessly alluring item." Granted, mac and cheese might not be as palate-refreshing with chicken as, say, coleslaw, but one thing we realized during our taste test is that the mac stands on its own for when you're not in the mood for Popeyes' irresistible chicken.