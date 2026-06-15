How Ina Garten Turns Bagged Stuffing Into The Most Cravable Side Dish

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On April 14, Food Network star and bestselling author Ina Garten appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote her new cookbook, "Simply Ina." Colbert riffed off Garten's "store-bought is fine" catchphrase to quiz her on the store-bought items she keeps in her kitchen. While some of her answers were predictable ("fresh lime juice only"), a few of her store-bought favorites came as a surprise. In the interview, Garten gushed about bagged stuffing and revealed that it stars in one of the recipes in her new book: bread pudding.

In addition to stuffing and lime juice, Colbert asked about marinara sauce ("just fine, as long as it's a good marinara sauce"), sourdough bread ("always good"), and birthday cake ("I wouldn't get one at the 7-Eleven, but you can go to a really good bakery"). Garten reaffirmed her well-documented distaste for store-bought chicken stock, but conceded it was okay if you have to. When he mentioned store-bought stuffing, she lit up. "You know what I use stuffing for?" she asked. "I don't use stuffing for stuffing, but what I do is make bread pudding out of it."

If you're slightly appalled, you're not alone. I immediately imagined a sweet, raisin-studded bread pudding made with garlicky, oniony stuffing. I shouldn't have doubted Garten. She later explained she was talking about savory bread puddings. "You put in mushrooms and gruyere, put it in the oven, nobody even knows there's a bag of stuffing in there," she said.