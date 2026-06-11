Here's What 'Dirty Water' Hot Dogs Really Are

As someone who lives in New York, I can tell you visitors get really excited to try New York hot dogs, perhaps because of Nathan's big hot dog eating contest which recently returned to Coney Island. They're perhaps not as unique as the common types of NYC-style pizza which you can fold up while you eat, but NYC hot dogs have a reputation. For one, a traditional hot dog cart keeps their all-beef franks boiled in water rather than grilling them (although I've seen carts that grill nowadays), and that traditional boiling method can get you what's known as a "dirty water" hot dog.

It tastes much better than what the name suggests. Some folks assume that a dirty water hot dog is just a boiled hot dog that's been left to sit in a big tank of water with other hot dogs, but it's more than that. The so-called "dirty water" is seasoned with spices which add extra flavor to the meat. Recipes for this seasoned water vary, but it's often a mixture of salt, garlic, cumin, vinegar, and some sort of meat stock like beef. You can expect the hot dogs themselves to also add some flavoring to the water because they are sitting there all day. Importantly, though, no individual hot dog is sitting in there longer than an hour before it's eaten.