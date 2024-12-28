How To Keep Ready-To-Eat Hot Dogs Warm

When you're having a lot of people over for food and drinks, timing can be the biggest challenge. You want all the drinks to be cold, so into the fridge or cooler they must go hours beforehand. You're salads and appetizers need to be chopped and chilled, and your meat needs to be prepped. But what if you actually want to mingle with your guests, instead of spending the whole time chained to the grill?

To solve this issue, you can actually prep and cook your hot dogs ahead of time (grill them, oven-bake them, or even microwave them to perfection), and then keep them warm in your slow cooker. To do this right, you'll want to put each hot dog in a bun (they were meant to be together, after all), and wrap both in a square of aluminum foil. Put them into your slow cooker (a large 7-quart model from Crock-Pot is an ideal option if you like to cook for big groups) and set it to warm. Make sure it is not on the low or high setting, as both would continue to cook your hot dogs, which you don't want. You can safely stash your hot dogs in the slow cooker for up to four hours.