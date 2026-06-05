'Diners, Drive-Ins, And LIES': Guy Fieri Slammed For Allegedly Not Swallowing Any Food

This isn't a new type of suspicion, mind you. With the general popularity of food videos, social media personalities who made a name for themselves eating copious amounts of food are sometimes accused of not actually eating any of it. For example, in 2023, one TikTok mukbang personality, babydumplingg, had to contend with allegations that she hadn't been eating the food she showed on her videos. To dispel these rumors, she posted uncut videos of herself enjoying full meals, but that didn't fully stem the online doubt.

In the case of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," TV shows need editing magic to shave them down into episodes with specific run-times, so cutting out instances of swallowing could just be keeping things tidy. But still, it's an amusing thought. I can picture people debating this subject at a bar over casual conversation.

I will say, if you're on a grueling film schedule shuttling from place to place, a marathon day of eating is undoubtedly a challenge. I've judged a lot of food competitions, and once you hit that wall even your favorite foods can start to repulse you. The rankings we do (like this 12 gluten-free cookie tasting, for example) can get to be a slog toward the end, so it wouldn't surprise me if there was a little TV magic going on plus a bit of moderation on Fieri's part.