The New $2 Trader Joe's Candy Customers Want For Cocktails

Trader Joe's famously offers customers compelling, one-of-a-kind products you won't encounter anywhere else. The latest example of this, which has caught the attention of some dedicated fans of the retailer, is Sour Cherry Cotton Candy. While pink cotton candy has a distinct pink vanilla flavor, this rendition puts a new spin on the traditional confection by using natural flavors and citric acid to create a tart cherry flavor that will make your mouth pucker.

But folks aren't necessarily interested in eating the $1.99 candy straight out of the 1.5-ounce container. In the subreddit r/traderjoes, someone posted a new product alert showcasing the fruit-flavored confection, and the very first comment that followed was, "OMG, I want to decorate cocktails with this."

Throughout the thread, there was some debate among people who had tried the new candy over whether "sour" was an appropriate label, with some saying it was incredibly tart and others claiming they didn't experience even a twinge of pucker. Still, the conversation always seemed to come back to how Trader Joe's latest brainchild could put an entertaining twist on a boozy refreshment.