The New $2 Trader Joe's Candy Customers Want For Cocktails
Trader Joe's famously offers customers compelling, one-of-a-kind products you won't encounter anywhere else. The latest example of this, which has caught the attention of some dedicated fans of the retailer, is Sour Cherry Cotton Candy. While pink cotton candy has a distinct pink vanilla flavor, this rendition puts a new spin on the traditional confection by using natural flavors and citric acid to create a tart cherry flavor that will make your mouth pucker.
But folks aren't necessarily interested in eating the $1.99 candy straight out of the 1.5-ounce container. In the subreddit r/traderjoes, someone posted a new product alert showcasing the fruit-flavored confection, and the very first comment that followed was, "OMG, I want to decorate cocktails with this."
Throughout the thread, there was some debate among people who had tried the new candy over whether "sour" was an appropriate label, with some saying it was incredibly tart and others claiming they didn't experience even a twinge of pucker. Still, the conversation always seemed to come back to how Trader Joe's latest brainchild could put an entertaining twist on a boozy refreshment.
Garnishing cocktails with Trader Joe's Sour Cherry Cotton Candy
Using cotton candy, which ironically was invented by a dentist, as a cocktail garnish will instantly make it an eye-catching drink, and there are several adult beverages this would be perfect for. In the TJ's Sour Cherry Cotton Candy Reddit discussion, one person had a stellar recommendation for using the confection to up the visual appeal of a cherry bourbon smash. Other terrific beverages that would benefit from a colorful tuft of cotton candy adorning the rim would be a simple glass of Champagne, a delicious three-ingredient La Croix drink, or a pretty pink cosmopolitan.
However, there is one problem you'll notice right away if you try these yourself. Remember the last time you ate cotton candy, how it melts away like air the minute it touches your tongue? The same concept applies to any liquid. If the candy comes into contact with moisture inside or outside the glass, your garnish quickly disappears — to mitigate this, just plop a puff of cotton candy right on top of the drink in front of your guests.
You can also use the candy's meltable nature to your advantage by incorporating it as an ingredient. Placing some into a glass and pouring rosé prosecco over it creates a lively, fruity drink that's just as easy as simply pouring wine. A cotton candy margarita, made by pouring tequila, lime juice, and vanilla cream soda over the wispy sugar, puts a cute spin on a classic poolside cocktail. With a little creativity, there are boundless ways to augment a cocktail with Trader Joe's sweet new treat.