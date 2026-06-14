The Unfortunate Fate Of Cracker Barrel's First Restaurant Location
Long before Cracker Barrel became a common sight along highways and interstate exits across the United States, the old country store chain began with just a single location in Lebanon, Tennessee. It's the place that started it all and bore witness to the story behind Cracker Barrel's name, among many other things regarding the now very successful business. However, the fate of the very first Cracker Barrel restaurant is one that many of the popular chain's loyal customers may find surprising. After opening in 1969 and having a good run as a combination of a gas station, a restaurant, and a gift store on State Route 109, the first location closed in 1984; the same year the company opened a different branch in Lebanon as part of the many big changes in Cracker Barrel's history.
The building that housed the original Cracker Barrel store went through a series of unfortunate events in the years that followed. It was first left abandoned for more than three decades before being moved to the local Wilson County fairgrounds in 2019 to escape demolition. Afterward, it was donated to the Fiddlers Grove Historic Village where it was supposed to be displayed following a planned restoration. Unfortunately, because the structure had been left rotting for so long it was determined that a full restoration was not possible. In the end, the building was disassembled with tentative plans to repurpose parts of the structure for use at another restaurant location.
The first Cracker Barrel store perfectly embodied the brand's identity
To people not familiar with the chain Cracker Barrel may seem like a run-of-the-mill roadside attraction with a restaurant and country store rolled into one package (the chain stopped selling gasoline in the 1970s), but to patrons of the brand the business means casual dining with a retail shopping experience designed to evoke nostalgia and comfort. Nearly every location is curated to resemble the old-fashioned country store the first location embodied; complete with vintage-style signs, rustic decor, and the iconic wooden rocking chairs on the front porch.
Many locals and loyal customers mourn the loss of the original Cracker Barrel store. Online discussions reflect this disappointment with how the supposed "mother store" was handled. One hot take on Facebook read: "Owners could do anything but call it the first Cracker Barrel. I think they are ashamed of their past, honestly, and threw their weight around to bury it. The recent rebranding supports that."
In August 2025, the company unveiled a new text-only logo for its chain of restaurants. Less than a week into the rollout, however, Cracker Barrel got rid of its new logo due to fierce customer backlash. Many were not pleased with the rebrand and the chain's obvious attempt at ditching the old country aesthetic it was known for. People who have grown to love Cracker Barrel for what it is didn't see the point of fixing something that wasn't broken.