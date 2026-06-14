The Unfortunate Fate Of Cracker Barrel's First Restaurant Location

Long before Cracker Barrel became a common sight along highways and interstate exits across the United States, the old country store chain began with just a single location in Lebanon, Tennessee. It's the place that started it all and bore witness to the story behind Cracker Barrel's name, among many other things regarding the now very successful business. However, the fate of the very first Cracker Barrel restaurant is one that many of the popular chain's loyal customers may find surprising. After opening in 1969 and having a good run as a combination of a gas station, a restaurant, and a gift store on State Route 109, the first location closed in 1984; the same year the company opened a different branch in Lebanon as part of the many big changes in Cracker Barrel's history.

The building that housed the original Cracker Barrel store went through a series of unfortunate events in the years that followed. It was first left abandoned for more than three decades before being moved to the local Wilson County fairgrounds in 2019 to escape demolition. Afterward, it was donated to the Fiddlers Grove Historic Village where it was supposed to be displayed following a planned restoration. Unfortunately, because the structure had been left rotting for so long it was determined that a full restoration was not possible. In the end, the building was disassembled with tentative plans to repurpose parts of the structure for use at another restaurant location.