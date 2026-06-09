Store Your Caramelized Onions Like This So They Last 10x Longer

The simple act of letting onions cook in a way that browns the natural sugars can make them taste entirely new (and give them less of a bite). And there are so many delicious ways to use caramelized onions (that you probably never thought of). Still, while there are tricks to caramelize onions faster, most recipes encourage you to caramelize onions in big batches. Unless you're prepping for a big dinner or barbecue, this can leave you with lots of leftover onions that only last three to four days in the fridge. How do you store caramelized onions so they'll last long enough to enjoy them?

Once you've had your fill of caramelized onions, whether as a side dish or inside a burger or blended into hummus, you can freeze the leftovers. Freezing onions saves you time and money and freezing them inside an ice cube tray makes it easier for you to remove and thaw only what you need for a specific recipe. Plus, you can just pop them right out of the tray when they're frozen and transfer them to an airtight container. If you still have too many onions to fill up your ice cube tray (or trays), a muffin tin lined with plastic wrap lets you freeze them in larger amounts.