How Freezing Onions Saves You Time And Money

The first step is to make sure to find the best onions at the grocery store – they should be firm, with papery skins and no green sprouts. Bonus points if they're on sale! Once you get them home, give them a rough chop, fine dice, or cut them into slices. However, don't mince or puree them, as they will become too wet and will just freeze as a solid block.

After chopping your desired amount of onions, place them in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. After they spend a couple of hours in the freezer, transfer them to sturdy freezer bags and press out as much air as possible. It's vital to use thicker bags because of an onion's strong scent, which can fill your freezer — you can even double up on the bags if they are particularly aromatic. Onions do tend to clump as they freeze, so it is helpful to bag them in small portions. You can also easily break them up by banging the bag on your counter or giving them a thwack with a rolling pin.

Frozen onions are best for cooked dishes because once thawed, the texture of frozen onions will be softer. The strong bite that raw onions have also mellows out as they freeze. The next time you're making a batch of Instant Pot lentil and French onion soup, take advantage of your frozen onions for the easiest prep you'll ever have.