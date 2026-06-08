Here's How Long Refrigerators Reliably Last — Is Yours Past Its Prime?

You may remember being prank called back when people still answered unknown numbers and being asked if your refrigerator was running. (It is? Well, you'd better go catch it! Ahh, we have fun here at The Takeout.) Jokes aside, we invite you to give the question some serious thought. Is your refrigerator running? How effectively is it running, and how much longer can you expect it to last? If you're curious, the average lifespan for a refrigerator is 12 years, but there are steps you can take to extend its time in your kitchen.

If you're a person of a certain age you may wonder why your parents didn't have to replace their fridge quite so often as that. It comes down to a little something called planned obsolescence. Appliances like refrigerators were once designed to last for many years, sometimes living to be 50, but it turns out that makes it a lot harder for companies to sell new refrigerators. Fridges these days intentionally don't last quite as long, and they're also designed to be harder to repair. That doesn't mean you should toss your fridge out the window at the first sign of trouble (especially since that would be murder on your back). Consult a fridge repairperson and see what they think because often fridges can be repaired anyway.