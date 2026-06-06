4 Signs Your Mayonnaise Has Gone Bad

Despite being a polarizing condiment, mayo remains a staple item in many households. This is because there are so many ways to use mayonnaise, including serving it as a creamy dip, incorporating it into salad dressings, or spreading it on a sandwich. Thanks to its natural acidity and preservatives, mass-produced mayonnaise can last a long time, provided it's stored in a cool, dry place. However, this doesn't guarantee that it stays fresh indefinitely. There will come a point when stocked mayo goes bad, especially once the container has been opened and the condiment has been exposed to air and fluctuating temperatures.

Homemade mayo doesn't have it easy either. Since this version contains raw eggs and fewer preservatives, it spoils much faster than commercially made products — it will only stay fresh for up to five days. Its shorter shelf life requires extra attention.

With store-bought mayonnaise, expiration dates only serve as a tentative indicator of their viability. They are not always the best indicator of whether the condiment is still safe to eat. As an emulsion, mayonnaise undergoes both physical and chemical changes over time. As a result, spoiled mayo often gives clear warning indications before it becomes unsafe for consumption, like these four main warning signs.