How Long That Jar Of Mayo Will Really Last After Opening

Mayonnaise aficionados have divided themselved into some of the fiercest factions on earth. There are those who swear by Duke's (particularly folks in the South), those who would raise hell for Hellman's, and those who quietly but devoutly prefer Blue Plate, the best mayo you likely don't know about. It's also not uncommon for mayo fans to open a fresh jar, only to find an old one in the back of their fridge. Sure, it looks okay, but how long is mayo actually good for after opening?

Store-bought mayo that has been opened and consistently refrigerated is good for about 2-3 months. (On the other hand, homemade mayo will only stay good for about a week.) Before mayonnaise is opened, it's considered shelf-stable thanks to its acidic ingredients (like vinegar) and salt content. Once it's been opened and exposed to both the air and utensils, however, it's considered contaminated and must be refrigerated from then on to slow the inevitable growth of bacteria (and preserve the flavor and texture).

Also, an open jar of mayonnaise should never be left out for more than two hours. At the two-hour mark, its temperature will rise into bacterial growth territory. Unfortunately, if you've left a jar out for longer than that, you should probably throw it away and buy a new one.

