Review: The Jack In The Box X Hot Ones Collab Is A Straight Firestarter

Hot Ones is gradually becoming a power player in the world of fast food. Panda Express, for example, may have invented its next orange chicken when it debuted a dish called Blazing Bourbon Chicken in collaboration with the Hot Ones brand in November of 2023. Meanwhile, a Popeyes Hot Ones menu brought extreme spice to some Popeyes favorites in September 2025. And, June 2026 saw the debut of a collab between Hot Ones and Jack in the Box, featuring two spicy sandwiches: the Hot Ones Sriracha Curly Fry Burger and the Buffalo Chick-N-Tater Melt. Also on the menu are loaded fries featuring either sandwich's proprietary sauce and a Hot Ones-branded Munchie Meal, accompanied by a soccer-themed blind box.

I received both new Hot Ones sandwiches from my nearest Jack in the Box in the suburbs of Las Vegas, accompanied by a packet of The Last Dab: Apollo hot sauce, proudly proclaiming its 11/10 spice level, that only the most ambitious guests have braved in some of the best "Hot Ones" interviews of all time. Ahead is a breakdown of each Jack in the Box x Hot Ones burger based on my opinions after trying them, in addition to my thoughts on whether the collab is totally hot or kinda not.