The Bizarre '90s Ringo Starr Pizza Hut Commercial That Feels Like A Fever Dream

Former Beatle Ringo Starr may be a fabulously wealthy member of the most iconic band in rock history, but he's also rather easy to make fun of. Although he was a deceptively brilliant drummer and a better songwriter than he's often given credit for (have you written a song as good as "Octopus's Garden"?), he's usually compared unfavorably to the other three Beatles. And then there's the broad Scouse accent, the fact that "Ringo Starr" sounds like something a five-year-old would call their imaginary friend, and — oh yeah — that one really weird Pizza Hut commercial he did back in 1995.

It is, admittedly, a very funny idea for a commercial. It first appears to be building up to Ringo assembling a Beatles reunion (sans John Lennon, who was tragically killed in 1980). "I'd do it in a second," says Ringo. "The fans will dig it. They've waited long enough. I've just got to get the other lads to agree!" Then it reveals that not only is he talking about eating the then-new Stuffed Crust Pizza (crust first, of course), but that the "lads" in question are the members of the American band (and unfairly labeled Fab Four carbon) the Monkees. That's a great bit!

But the devil is in the details. The fact that it starts with Ringo standing in a field next to a cow for no apparent reason? The sudden cuts from Ringo in a field to Ringo rowing a boat to Ringo in a movie theater? The hilariously cheap echo effect added to Ringo shouting, "Lads, the time has come!" from the rooftop? Ahh, the '90s were a fun time, weren't they?