This Influencer Ate McDonald's On A Six Flags Roller Coaster — Now He's Banned Forever
In another case of an influencer doing something absurd for clicks, Allen Ferrell has found himself in hot water with Six Flags for throwing caution (and dipping sauce) to the wind. The content creator has made a name for himself in recent years by performing challenges proposed by his audience using the catchphrase "What is wrong with you?" After seeing one of his latest stunts and the consequences that followed, it seems like a fair question he should be asking himself.
In May, Ferrell was challenged to eat McDonald's chicken nuggets while riding the Millennium Force rollercoaster at Cedar Point, an amusement park in Ohio owned by Six Flags. He answered the call by stuffing a 10-piece box of McDonald's chicken nuggets into the front of his pants and taking his place on the ride. Ferrell then films himself attempting to down 10 nuggets before the ride's conclusion, which he sadly wasn't able to do as he only scarfed down seven.
Well, Six Flags was not as amused as some of Ferrell's followers. Soon after his achievement (or lack thereof) the parent company of Cedar Point swung the banhammer at Ferrell, forbidding him to set foot in any Six Flags parks for life. For the relatively low price of a box of 10 McDonald's nuggets (which he could've gotten for cheaper at Burger King) he guaranteed that his fans will never get to see if he could complete the challenge at a later date. As for Ferrell, Six Flags is officially closed forever.
Why Six Flags took such harsh action
It's not as though Six Flags isn't welcoming to content creators. The theme park chain has an entire page on its website detailing how it's "always excited to collaborate with creators who love capturing thrills, fun and unforgettable moments." It even offers admission packages to content creators at some parks, encouraging them to experience the fun while sharing it with their audience.
However, the theme park company isn't encouraging a free-for-all concerning behavior. All theme parks have a code of conduct that must be followed by guests, whether they're content creators or regular Joes. Cedar Point's code of conduct has multiple rules that one could interpret as having been violated by Allen Ferrell, including "Acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests' experience."
At one point in the video, you see the influencer dipping a nugget in sauce before taking a bite. Some sauce stayed on the nugget, but a sizeable rope of what looks like honey mustard was projected onto Ferrell's shirt and whoever was unfortunate enough to be sitting behind him. How would you like to get slapped in the face with an errant strand of honey mustard while enjoying an amusement park ride?
I suppose it could have been worse — he could have been dipping McDonald's nuggets into sticky caramel sauce or following the advice of Kim Kardashian and dipping them in honey. Either way, it's not surprising Six Flags issued the ultimate punishment for Ferrell after he violated the rules because contrary to what some content creators believe, it's not all about them.