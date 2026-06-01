This Influencer Ate McDonald's On A Six Flags Roller Coaster — Now He's Banned Forever

In another case of an influencer doing something absurd for clicks, Allen Ferrell has found himself in hot water with Six Flags for throwing caution (and dipping sauce) to the wind. The content creator has made a name for himself in recent years by performing challenges proposed by his audience using the catchphrase "What is wrong with you?" After seeing one of his latest stunts and the consequences that followed, it seems like a fair question he should be asking himself.

In May, Ferrell was challenged to eat McDonald's chicken nuggets while riding the Millennium Force rollercoaster at Cedar Point, an amusement park in Ohio owned by Six Flags. He answered the call by stuffing a 10-piece box of McDonald's chicken nuggets into the front of his pants and taking his place on the ride. Ferrell then films himself attempting to down 10 nuggets before the ride's conclusion, which he sadly wasn't able to do as he only scarfed down seven.

Well, Six Flags was not as amused as some of Ferrell's followers. Soon after his achievement (or lack thereof) the parent company of Cedar Point swung the banhammer at Ferrell, forbidding him to set foot in any Six Flags parks for life. For the relatively low price of a box of 10 McDonald's nuggets (which he could've gotten for cheaper at Burger King) he guaranteed that his fans will never get to see if he could complete the challenge at a later date. As for Ferrell, Six Flags is officially closed forever.