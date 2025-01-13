McDonald's Chicken Nuggets Deserve A Dip In One Much Sweeter Sauce

There's a way to make McDonald's chicken nuggets (which aren't made of pink slime and are different than chicken tenders) even more irresistible and it's hiding in plain sight. While traditional sauces like barbecue or ranch have their charms, there's something unexpectedly magical about pairing these crispy golden nuggets with caramel sauce. Think about it: The salty crunch of the nugget combined with the buttery sweetness of caramel — it's like the fast-food version of chicken and waffles. It's not an official menu item, but that's what makes it even better. This sweet-and-savory combo feels like a secret menu hack for those in the know.

Here's how it works. McDonald's no longer offers caramel sauce as a dip — it was discontinued in 2011 — but the caramel syrup used in their drinks is still available. Simply ask for a small cup of this syrup on the side, and voilà: Your DIY dipping sauce is ready. The contrast of the syrup's creamy sweetness with the crispy, savory nuggets creates a rich and indulgent treat that's almost too good to be true. Prices may vary depending on location, but content creators reported paying just 80 cents for their caramel upgrade.