Gordon Ramsay's Secret To Flavorful Pork Chops Is This Classic Steak Technique

Pork chops are among the most well-liked pork cuts among shoppers largely due to their versatility and naturally mild flavor. While most know that the best way to amp things up beforehand is by brining thick pork chops with salt or marinating thin pork chops in a delicious sauce, Gordon Ramsay says one of the best ways to perfect your take on the meat is by treating it the same way you would treat a steak; by searing and basting it in a pan on the stove.

There are plenty of differences between a pork chop and a beef steak, but when it comes to the method you use while cooking them Ramsay opts to do essentially the same thing. The renowned chef revealed this in a YouTube video detailing his Shake And Bake Pork Chop recipe, which includes him breading the bone-in pork with mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, dried oregano, salt, pepper, and thyme. Ramsay first shallow-fries the pork chop in oil, keeping the heat low enough to avoid burning the breadcrumbs while allowing the pork to sear. From there, he adds some butter to the pan, lets it melt, and bastes it onto the meat as it continues to cook through.