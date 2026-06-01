The Hands-Down Most Affordable Steakhouse Chain For Ribeye In 2026

Times are tough for steak lovers, as beef prices are at an all-time high. Between April 2020 and April 2026, the cost of beef rose by 65%. Americans are still eating more beef than ever, but the economic crunch means they're looking for better value. Fast-casual steakhouses offer readily available options without traditional steakhouse prices, which is why 90% of the steaks ordered in American restaurants are served in fast-casual steakhouse chains.

Ribeye is the most popular cut despite being one of the priciest cuts of beef, as fans appreciate ribeye's tender texture and rich flavor. So, where can you get the cheapest ribeye if you don't want to compromise on quality?

Among America's top steakhouse chains, Texas Roadhouse offers the cheapest ribeye. The chain (which is also the country's most popular fast-casual option across the board) sells a boneless, 12-ounce ribeye for just $24.99. Customers can also buy a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye for $30.99, and both options come with a choice of two sides. Texas Roadhouse's main competitors charge a few dollars more, though prices vary from location to location. My local LongHorn Steakhouse sells a 12-ounce ribeye for $28.29 and Outback Steakhouse charges $36.49 for its 20-ounce bone-in ribeye.