12 Foods People Wish You Would Stop Eating On A Flight

While sipping some hot coffee or tea may seem like the perfect way to relax and unwind on a long flight, your seatmates may have another opinion on this ritual. There are two reasons why ordering coffee and tea on a flight is a bad idea, and one may gross you out.

According to flight attendants, it's best to bring your own caffeinated beverages because airplanes use potable water tanks. The water can sit in these tanks for a long time, making them a potential breeding ground for bacteria. That water is used to make in-flight coffee and tea, so there is no telling how the hot drinks may affect your gut while you're mid-air. Stick with cans of soda (or "pop," if you prefer) if you need a caffeine fix while traveling to stay on the safe side. You can also buy your coffee or tea in the airport after going through security and before boarding.

Another reason that other passengers may not want you to order coffee and tea on a flight is that they may make you have to use the bathroom frequently. If you prefer window seats, that means you'll have to scoot out into the aisle, bothering the flyer next to you if you do it often enough. If you know you'll be ordering a lot of coffee and tea, and/or have a small bladder, be courteous and book an aisle seat.