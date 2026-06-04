The 15-15-15 Rule For The Freshest Coffee Possible

Stale coffee will get the job done in the most technical sense since it won't have lost any of its caffeine, but it will smell and taste like cardboard and that can't be worth the energy boost the coffee provides. If you've moved beyond buying instant coffee and you're starting to grind or even roast your own beans (you can roast coffee beans in an air fryer), then it helps to know some basics about how coffee beans work and how long they'll stay fresh. A good rule of thumb to help keep your coffee fresh is something that baristas call the 15-15-15 rule.

The 15-15-15 rule refers to the different stages of a coffee bean's life before you drink it. Green and unroasted coffee beans should be roasted within 15 months of harvest, roasted coffee beans are best used within 15 days, and coffee grounds should be brewed within 15 minutes. Freshly ground coffee always tastes better, but the time it tastes best is a window which can shut quickly. A variation of the 15-15-15 rule leaves out the first part about unroasted coffee beans (you're less likely to be working with those) and adds that you should drink freshly brewed coffee within 15 minutes. When we say "should" in all these cases, it doesn't mean you have to; this is just when it'll taste its absolute best.