Are You Eating At Dirty Restaurants? Here's How To Find Official Health Inspections

Maybe you've found yourself wondering if an upscale, Instagram-famous restaurant is really so clean behind the scenes. Or maybe you'd like to know if the burgers at your favorite dive are really worth the risk. Whatever the reason, a peep at health inspection records can be an illuminating experience. But how do you find those records in the first place?

The good news: Many U.S. localities publish detailed, readily available health inspection information. The bad news: Restaurant inspections aren't federally regulated, so there's no easy, one-size-fits-all solution. Sometimes, you can find inspections in one centralized statewide database, while others are only available on the county or city level. The Association of Food and Drug Officials provides a comprehensive list, though some states only list inspections from certain cities or localities.

Some websites are more user-friendly than others, and there are no standardized scoring methods. Some localities rely on a simple pass/fail system, while others rate the restaurant on a 100-point scale or give it a letter grade. Third-party sites are often easier to navigate: Diners can check a restaurant's estimated health score under the "amenities and more" section on Yelp. Clicking the link will provide more information, like specific citations.

If you can't find health information for a specific restaurant online, you may be able to access records by reaching out to your health department directly. In many cities, calling 311 connects you with non-emergency services; you may be able to find your health department's number online, too.