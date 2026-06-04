This Sparkling Trader Joe's Beverage Has Shoppers Picking Sides

If you follow Trader Joe's news, you'll know that the store has a devoted following. Sometimes, that devotion can border on obsessive. If customers aren't convinced Trader Joe's employees are flirting with them when they're just doing their dang job, then they're compiling detailed lists of things they hate about the grocery store. What's next, you may ask? It's a spirited debate about a drink, of course — the Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage, to be specific.

TJ's new product was announced in the May 2026 Fearless Flyer, and it will be available from May through August. According to the brand, the sparkling juice drink has zero added sugar and tastes like grape, pear, and watermelon. Presumably, it also tastes like what Trader Joe's describes as the "joyously juicy tropical fruit." Either way, the drink sounds pretty good — and at $3.99 for four cans, it seems like a pretty good deal, too.

Among TJ's customers, opinions are wildly divided on the drink. On Reddit, some posters are raving about how good it is, while others complain that it's too floral — or, according to one poet, "It tastes like how I imagine grandma's perfume tastes." Another Redditor clears up the perfume comparison by writing, "Lychee smells like perfume which is why they often show up as 'olfactory notes' in fragrance and wine!" While this explains the flavor, it probably won't change the mind of the sober Reddit user who finds the booze-like notes in this nonalcoholic drink to be triggering.