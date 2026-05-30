A Look Inside McDonald's Restaurant And Drive-Thru Simulation Labs

It takes a lot to be a fast-food behemoth like McDonald's. Things like marketing, research, innovation, testing, teaching, product development, and technology all come into play. Fortunately, the brains behind the Big Macs have a place where they can gather to do all those things. They can simulate a wide variety of restaurant scenarios all within one massive facility: McDonald's Speedee Labs.

These labs fill two floors of McDonald's main headquarters (aka "MHQ") in Chicago and take up the equivalent space of over seven tennis courts. This allows ample room within the facility for two full-sized, fully staffed kitchens; test labs; a design studio; a prototyping and demo space; and a simulated drive-thru setup, complete with a wheeled car-like cart that rolls through the corporate hallways. Speedee Labs is where ideas are dreamed up and evaluated so that McDonald's restaurants around the world can serve customers to their best ability.

The more than 300 different pieces of restaurant equipment inside these labs can be easily shifted around like puzzle pieces to form a range of configurations, imitating the different arrangements of McDonald's restaurants around the globe. This is especially handy when representatives from faraway markets come to the labs to focus on concerns specific to their particular restaurants' layouts. The labs are also decked out with extremely high-tech order-taking systems, video technology, and collaboration rooms.