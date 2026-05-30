If you watched the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026, you might have seen a parade of multicolored coffee pots dancing their way across the arena. They were electric coffee makers known as Moka pots, and Italy has every right to be proud of them. But if you venture further south from Milan, you'll end up in Naples, where a particular kind of old-fashioned coffee pot, called a Neapolitan coffee pot or cuccumella, is still in use.

While a Moka coffee maker prepares its coffee using steam, a cuccumella uses nothing more than the power of gravity. Here's how it works: You add coffee grounds and water into the corresponding chambers of the pot, then place it on a hot stove with the spout facing down. Once steam starts to emit, you flip it and smack it down against the counter. Over the course of a few minutes, the coffee will drain through the filter and collect at the bottom of the pot. Sounds a little involved, no? But if you'd rather not try any of these 12 instant espresso brands (helpfully ranked from worst to best), it's fun to give yourself a little project.