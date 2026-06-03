The Italian Way To Serve Meatballs Is Nothing Like The American Style

Nowadays it's closed and gone, but there used to be a little restaurant chain around New York City and Washington D.C. called The Meatball Shop. What made it stand out whenever I stopped by was that, instead of serving spaghetti and meatballs, the meatballs — and the meatballs alone — were the main attraction. You could order them with tomato sauce, parmesan, or pesto, and they'd give you a special cup with tender, flavorful meatballs that'd make nonna proud. Spaghetti or meatball subs were on the menu if you really wanted them, but I rarely saw them ordered. As it turns out, this is how meatballs are typically served in their native Italy, and it's nothing like American spaghetti and meatballs.

Spaghetti and meatballs are typically considered to be an Italian-American cuisine, not an Italian cuisine. This isn't to say that Italians don't eat meatballs with that specific pasta, because the dish has a long history, even if certain variations are old-school pasta dishes nobody eats anymore. Nowadays, a restaurant in Italy which serves spaghetti and meatballs may be catering to tourists; instead, you'll see more traditional styles of polpettes (the Italian word for meatballs), which are small meatballs served by themselves or with a side dish of meat or greens. A good meatball stands on its own, with no spaghetti required.