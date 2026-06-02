Cracker Barrel Vs Bob Evans: The Chain That Serves The Better Value Breakfast

At a time when going out for dinner seems like an unaffordable luxury, breakfast at a family-style chain might seem more doable. Even then, you'll want to get the most bang for your buck, so which one should you pick? In one corner, there's Cracker Barrel, the restaurant named after a feature found in old-timey general stores. In the other, there's Bob Evans, one of the oldest chain restaurants still up and running in the United States (the first prototype opened in 1946). Going by prices alone, the winner appears to be Bob Evans.

The least expensive full breakfast at Bob Evans (not counting sides or a la carte items) is the $6.99 Mini Sampler, which consists of one egg, a biscuit, two sausage links or bacon strips, and a choice of fresh fruit, hash browns, or home fries. At Cracker Barrel, you can't get a full morning meal for less than $7.49. At this price, you get a choice of two biscuits with breakfast meat and a breakfast side, a sourdough egg sandwich with a side, or three biscuits with gravy and bacon or sausage.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Bob Evans breakfasts top out at $17.99 for a breakfast called The Whole Hog, which includes eggs, bacon, sausage links and patties, a pancake, French toast, and either home fries or hash browns. This same sum would also net you steak tips and eggs accompanied by bread and either fruit or potatoes. At Cracker Barrel, steak and eggs with a side and biscuits will run you $19.99. Bob Evans does, however, charge slightly more for coffee: $3.99 as opposed to Cracker Barrel's $3.39.