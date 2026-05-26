Chipotle Is Testing A New Menu Item And It's Giving Us Major Chick-Fil-A Vibes

California has a glut of influencers, so there are already a number of videos up that show them eating this new chicken dish. Some of the videos aren't all that useful since the creators mostly just wave the food around and say "ooh, yummy!" or words to that effect, but the video above does repeat multiple times that the crispy chicken was in fact crispy. One excited Instagram user said, "I need to RUN there now." (Wouldn't driving be quicker?) Another confessed: "So I watched this, drove to chipotle immediately, rewatched your video, and realize you said testing location."

Others were less enthralled by the concept. As someone said in response to a different Instagram reel about the chicken, "So taking something relatively healthy compared to other fast food and making it not healthy ... got it." A third Instagram post drew a similar response which also indicated that Chipotle might want to stay in its lane: "Fried Chicken yayyyy more unhealthy options ... if I wanted Fried Chicken I'd go to Chick Fil A or Popeyes." Another person introduced an allergy concern, saying, "Wait. Is it GF??? Or does it introduce gluten into the fryers."

The most damaging verdict of all may have come from a Reddit reviewer who tried the dish and said, "I found a location with crispy chicken by accident and honestly it was mid asf. The 'crisp' wasn't crispy ... Flavor doesn't stand out either." They rated the new dish 3 out of 10 stars and said they wouldn't order it again.