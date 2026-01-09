11 Chain Restaurants To Avoid In 2026

Chain restaurants have always been a comforting kind of touchstone in the world of dining out. You know exactly what you're getting, you know the general price point, and you don't have to overthink it. You probably even have your standard go-to menu item on lock. But as we head into a new year, that comfort level is starting to crumble — and it's not because customers suddenly stopped liking their favorite burgers, wings, or endless breadsticks. It's because companies are starting to show cracks.

Many major chains are struggling financially in ways that impact customers, even if it's not obvious at first. Rising food costs, higher labor expenses, shrinking profit margins, heavy debt, declining foot traffic, and aggressive cost-cutting have all put pressure on once-stable brands. And when restaurants start cutting corners to stay afloat, the quality, portion sizes, service, and more often take a hit.

You may have already noticed some warning signs. Big restaurant chain menus have gotten smaller, prices are going up, locations are closing, and the food just doesn't taste or look as good as it used to. We aren't here to shame anyone for grabbing a quick meal, but we did feel it was important to pull the curtain back, to shine a spotlight on which restaurants are riding the struggle bus, and which red flags to watch for. So, before you spend your money, check out why these 11 chains may be worth skipping in 2026 — at least while things shake out.