Review: Hot Pockets Snack Breaks Are Good, But This Kitchen Gadget Takes Them From Meh To Oh Yeah!

Hot Pockets have always been more than a freezer-aisle staple — they're a very specific childhood memory. In the 1980s era of the microwave, these handheld sandwiches were the after-school answer to, "What can a kid make on their own?" The originals came with a reactive (and pretty futuristic) paperboard sleeve that promised to brown the outer crust while melting the filling inside. Peeling that paper off after cooking felt like a triumph of independence. Who needed parents to prepare a 1980s old-school dinner? The only real risk was burning your mouth on the first lava-hot bite.

Over the years, Hot Pockets have continued to evolve with the times, from dropping the crisper sleeve (sigh) to adding bolder fillings, novel crusts, breakfast pockets, and XL high-protein options for adults wanting something more substantial. This summer the brand takes another swing at innovation with Snack Breaks, a new line of perforated sandwich squares for anytime, all-day (or all-night) grazing.

With flavors like Ultimate Cheddar, Spicy Jalapeno Popper, Melty Nacho Beef, Cheesy Stuffed Pretzel with Bacon, and Gooey Apple Pie, these smaller bites appear to be tapping into familiar nostalgic cravings — but do they deliver the same satisfaction? We got an early taste of Hot Pockets Snack Breaks before they hit stores nationwide.